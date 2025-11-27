Global Investing
Shareholder backlash grows over Bidvest director's costly Olympics trip
Shareholders question Bidvest board’s costly Paris Olympics trip, prompting proxy advisers to oppose reimbursement amid independence concerns raised.
Key topics:
Shareholders oppose Bidvest board’s costly Paris Olympics trip
ISS warns reimbursement could compromise director independence
Major investors plan to vote against the 1 million-rand payment
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Antony Sguazzin and Bradley August