Global Investing
Shuli Ren: OpenAI is so yesterday — Even for SoftBank
AI hype shifts to chips and liquidity as Son eyes a new pivot with Roze
Key topics:
SoftBank’s massive OpenAI bet shows strong paper gains but uncertainty
AI focus shifts to chipmakers; Arm & Intel outperform OpenAI stake
Liquidity strain: margin loan risk & SoftBank pivots to new AI firm Roze
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Shuli Ren