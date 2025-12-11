Global Investing
Silent dissents reveal growing resistance to Fed chair Powell’s rate cuts
Powell pushes rate cut amid rare Fed divisions and silent dissents
Key topics:
Fed cuts rates despite notable dissent and “silent” opposition.
Regional Fed presidents largely opposed the December rate cut.
Divisions may challenge Powell’s successor in 2026.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Catarina Saraiva