Global Investing
Silicon Valley woos Trump with cash, praise and power plays
Big Tech has ramped up lobbying and courtship of Donald Trump’s White House, winning key concessions on AI rules, chip exports and trade policy.
Key topics:
Big Tech spent a record $109m lobbying as AI stakes soared
Donald Trump rewards access with policy wins on chips and AI rules
Nvidia, Meta and OpenAI gain ground as lobbying and flattery pay off
By Emily Birnbaum and Maggie Eastland