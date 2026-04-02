Global Investing
SLR for TCS: Net Zero and BBBEE - more in common than you think
Simon Lincoln Reader writes on the eerie similarities in beliefs between the political elite in the UK and South Africa.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
David Miliband defended ANC attacks, sparking UK political outrage.
Ed Miliband shaped UK net-zero policy, influencing energy markets.
Net-zero burden mirrors BBBEE: unpopular, benefiting elites over citizens.
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By Simon Lincoln Reader