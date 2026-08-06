SpaceX has enough on its plate.
SpaceX has enough on its plate.Photographer: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Global Investing

SpaceX risks its hard-earned credibility with a mobile phone gamble: Thomas Black

SpaceX wants Starlink antennas to double as phone masts, but wireless analysts call the plan patchy and unproven.
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Thomas Black
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