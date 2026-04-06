Global Investing
SpaceX heralds a new era of mega IPOs, but history warns investors to be cautious: Jonathan Levin
SpaceX mega IPO signals new wave, but history warns investors: hype fades, returns shrink, retail buyers risk losses.
Key topics:
Mega IPO wave led by SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic
Retail investors often miss early gains, face lower returns
History shows mega IPOs may signal weaker market performance
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By Jonathan Levin