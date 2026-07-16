SpaceX signage during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on June 12.
SpaceX signage during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on June 12.Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Global Investing

SpaceX shares briefly dip below IPO price as AI hype cools, one month after record listing

SpaceX shares slide after a record IPO, as AI concerns and market caution weigh on investor confidence despite bullish Wall Street forecasts.
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