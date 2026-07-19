Elon Musk, founder of Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
Elon Musk, founder of Space Exploration Technologies Corp.Bloomberg
Global Investing

SpaceX stock slides well below IPO price as Starship woes erase $1 trillion

SpaceX shares plunged 5.4% after Starship setback, wiping $1 trillion value as investors reassess AI and growth ambitions.
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