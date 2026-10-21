Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., during the launch of America.gov in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. The new website is designed to help Americans access federal information and resources currently spread among numerous agencies. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elon MuskPhotographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Global Investing

FT: SpaceX and Tesla boards explore potential merger

Elon Musk says combining his two public companies would be a ‘good idea’ as the world approaches an AI singularity
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