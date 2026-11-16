FT: Musk’s SpaceX can’t rescue Wall Street’s IPO class of 2026, and next up is Anthropic’s $1.4tn float

Here’s a number for South Africans who’ve moved their offshore allowance into Wall Street’s hottest names. The FT reports today that the ten biggest US listings of 2026 are down an average of 20.5% from their offer price. Even SpaceX, the year’s biggest float, has spent a month hovering around its $135 issue price. That’s Pretoria-born Elon Musk’s company. Investors are tired of the flood of new shares, and the AI excitement is wearing off. Now Anthropic arrives, looking for a valuation of up to $1.4tn. The irony at home is hard to miss. The JSE has seen more delistings than listings for a decade. We’d love an IPO glut in South Africa - we’re suffering the precise opposite. Wall Street, though, has one and is choking on it. Which problem would you rather have?.By Emily Herbert.Wall Street’s 10 biggest initial public offerings this year have fallen in price by an average of more than 20 per cent, fuelling concerns ahead of Anthropic’s blockbuster listing that a blizzard of share issuance is weighing down equity markets.The US IPO market has roared back to life this year, with the deal value of listings for 2026 already at the highest this decade. The boom in equity supply has been powered in large part by mega flotations such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, while Claude maker Anthropic is expected to make its market debut this week with one of the world’s biggest-ever listings.But what has been a blockbuster market for bankers is proving a less favourable one for many investors, as concerns have grown over the sustainability of the AI boom.The 10 biggest IPOs of the year so far have, on average, seen their share price fall by 20.5 per cent from the offer price, FT analysis shows. This is in stark contrast to the previous four years, when an investor who bought each of the 10 biggest Wall Street IPOs would be in positive territory at the end of the year. Even in 2022, when the S&P 500 fell 19.4 per cent, IPO investors would still have made money.“IPO performance has been awful this year — the class of 2026 has produced very little,” said one senior executive at a large US asset manager. “Asset managers tend to want to protect performance into year-end . . . if [Anthropic] doesn’t go well it could screw up my entire year.”The sheer volume of equity coming to the market this year — in follow-on raises as well as IPOs — as well as a barrage of new debt issuance by tech giants has weighed on performance, said Sanjay Rijhsinghani, chief investment officer of LGT Wealth Management.“There is just so much issuance going on in the bond and equity market,” he said. “There is a bit of fatigue.” Among AI-related IPOs, he added, investor exuberance may have pushed offer prices too high, making it harder for stocks to perform well after listing.“None of these IPOs are coming at bargain-basement prices,” Rijhsinghani said. “These IPOs are not easy to value — you’re buying a future price which may or may not materialise; that is playing on people’s minds.”Anthropic began its investor roadshow last week after filing documents with regulators setting out its plans to sell 825mn shares at a price range of $70-$78, which would value the company at up to $1.4tn. The FT later reported that the AI giant’s bankers were considering raising the IPO price after receiving heavy demand from investors. John Ettinger, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, said: “There are more big deals down a lot [this year] than I have seen at any point in my career.”The biggest IPO of the year so far, SpaceX, soared at its listing, but within days sank back. It has spent much of the past month trading around the offer price of $135.It is usual for IPOs to underperform the broader stock market, analysts said, as investors’ bullishness around a new listing meets reality and locked-up shares are released on to the market, but this year’s performance has been particularly bad.Ettinger said the recent performance of IPOs has given him reason to think he would rather have some “dry powder” to invest in the secondary market at a lower price “if it’s a name we like”, rather than participating at flotation. “In this IPO market you have to be a bit discerning . . . and realise if this is an IPO which you might be able to pick up cheaper in a few months.”The Anthropic listing is coming to the market at a volatile time for the AI trade. Chip stocks sold off sharply during October, as third-quarter earnings season sparked fears among investors that the vast amount of capital being ploughed into AI infrastructure may not translate into a sufficient return on investment.The sell-off deepened after the US midterm elections in early November. Fears emerged that the Democrats’ sweeping victory — including in states and districts where they campaigned on an anti-data centre platform — would prompt a policy backlash against the AI build-out..Read more:.Why the US's current IPO mania could signal top of stock market.“This is a brutal backdrop to be launching a tech IPO,” said the executive at the large US asset manager, so soon after the brutal chip stocks sell-off after the Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections. Since then, the Nasdaq 100 has recovered most of its losses, but US stocks remain volatile.While performance is a worry for some investors heading into the end of the year, few seem keen to miss out on the Anthropic listing.“Anthropic is the first pure-play AI [stock] . . . we haven’t got anything else like that in the market,” Rijhsinghani at LGT said.Federated Hermes’ Ettinger added: “Good companies that are executing, growing, coming at a reasonable valuation are going to be able to get done in any market.”.© 2026 The Financial Times Ltd..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.