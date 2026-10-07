FT: SpaceX now wants $40bn for Nvidia chips. Its bonds already trade like junk.
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Global Investing

FT: SpaceX now wants $40bn for Nvidia chips. Its bonds already trade like junk.

Blockbuster debt deal is the latest sign of the vast spending on chips and other infrastructure underpinning AI
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