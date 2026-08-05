Elon Musk on screen during the SpaceX IPO.
Elon Musk on screen during the SpaceX IPO.Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg
Global Investing

SpaceX's AI spending spree overshadows a stronger than expected debut earnings report

Capital expenditure jumped to $18.4 billion in the second quarter, pushing shares down about 7% in after hours trade.
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