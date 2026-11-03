SHENZHEN, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 22: In this photo illustration, the app icons for ChatGPT, Meta's Muse and Anthropic's Claude are displayed in a folder labeled "Artificial Intelligence" on a smartphone screen on September 22, 2026, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. Strong demand for Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Muse AI assistant has renewed investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence ahead of the company's September 2324 Connect conference, where it plans to showcase advances in AI, smart glasses and virtual reality. (Photo Illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
App icons for ChatGPT, Meta's Muse and Anthropic's ClaudePhoto Illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images
Global Investing

Dambisa Moyo on BizNews: The spectre of an AI-driven slowdown

The AI boom could fuel a global economic slowdown as debt rises and returns come under pressure.
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Dambisa Moyo