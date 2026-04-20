Global Investing
A stock trader's guide to today's fractured global economy
Global markets shift toward defence, energy, AI and self-reliance amid rising conflict
Key topics:
Shift to defence, energy & AI as supply chains become resilient
Europe leads self-reliance push via defense & green stimulus
US & Asia benefit from old economy, AI infrastructure & exports
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By Olivia Levieux, Charlotte Yang and Joel Leon