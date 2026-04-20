A stock trader's guide to today's fractured global economy
Global Investing

A stock trader's guide to today's fractured global economy

Global markets shift toward defence, energy, AI and self-reliance amid rising conflict
Published on

Key topics:

  • Shift to defence, energy & AI as supply chains become resilient

  • Europe leads self-reliance push via defense & green stimulus

  • US & Asia benefit from old economy, AI infrastructure & exports

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By Olivia Levieux, Charlotte Yang and Joel Leon

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