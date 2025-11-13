Global Investing
Taiwan assessing the future use of chip export curbs against SA
Taiwan weighs semiconductor controls amid diplomatic tensions with South Africa
Key topics:
Taiwan considers chip export controls as a diplomatic tool again.
Past curbs on South Africa were paused after two days.
Officials weigh impact on TSMC and global AI chip supply.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.
By Yian Lee