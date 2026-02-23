Global Investing
TCS editorial: China makes a historic trade move that elevates Africa
China has made its most consequential move toward Africa, setting the pace for Europe and America to follow.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
China removes tariffs for African exporters, boosting market access.
Move signals strategic intent and deepens China–Africa ties.
Africa becomes key in global trade, geopolitics, and growth.
By The Common Sense Editorial Board