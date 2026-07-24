Tesla electric vehicles (EV) at the company's store in Colma, California, US
Tesla electric vehicles (EV) at the company's store in Colma, California, USPhotographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Tesla's worst day in a year hands short sellers a $4.3bn payday

Tesla’s earnings miss sparks a major selloff, boosting short sellers while reigniting doubts over AI ambitions and future growth.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com