A new threat: Musk with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
A new threat: Musk with Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangStefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring: Liam Denning

As EV sales slow and rivals close in, Tesla’s shift to subscription-only self-driving raises questions about whether its autonomy edge is fading into the ordinary.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Tesla Inc. EV sales slide as rivals erode its once-clear lead

  • FSD shifts to subscription only, signaling commodification of autonomy

  • Nvidia Corp. threatens Tesla’s self-driving narrative with open AI systems

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Liam Denning

Loading content, please wait...
Elon Musk
Tesla
Nvidia
Electric Vehicles (EVs)
subscription revenue growth.

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com