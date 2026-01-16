Global Investing
Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring: Liam Denning
As EV sales slow and rivals close in, Tesla’s shift to subscription-only self-driving raises questions about whether its autonomy edge is fading into the ordinary.
Key topics:
Tesla Inc. EV sales slide as rivals erode its once-clear lead
FSD shifts to subscription only, signaling commodification of autonomy
Nvidia Corp. threatens Tesla’s self-driving narrative with open AI systems
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Liam Denning