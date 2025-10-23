Global Investing
Tesla’s sales impress. Its profits don’t. - Liam Denning
Tesla’s EV sales soar, but profits lag, fuelling debate over Musk’s pay.
Key points:
Tesla misses profit targets despite record EV sales and revenue boost.
EV margins slide, costs rise, and operating profit falls 40%.
CEO Musk’s trillion-dollar pay linked to AI future, not current results.
By Liam Denning