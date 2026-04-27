The Robin Hood state is coming for the rich
Illustration: Kyle Ellingson
Global Investing

The Robin Hood state is coming for the rich

Tax systems are more progressive than you think
Published on

Key topics:

  • Top 1% income shares rose sharply since 1980s in US & Europe

  • Tax systems grew more progressive, offsetting inequality rise

  • Debate over taxing the very rich, avoidance, and higher rates

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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