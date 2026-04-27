Global Investing
The Robin Hood state is coming for the rich
Tax systems are more progressive than you think
Key topics:
Top 1% income shares rose sharply since 1980s in US & Europe
Tax systems grew more progressive, offsetting inequality rise
Debate over taxing the very rich, avoidance, and higher rates
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