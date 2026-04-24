BN Portfolios: Tim Cook wrote a winning recipe for Apple
Global Investing

BN Portfolios: Tim Cook wrote a winning recipe for Apple

Will it work for his successor?
Published on

Key topics:

  • Apple defined the digital era under Tim Cook’s leadership

  • Global supply chains and China drove Apple’s massive growth

  • AI and trade tensions threaten Apple’s future strategy direction

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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