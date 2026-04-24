Global Investing
BN Portfolios: Tim Cook wrote a winning recipe for Apple
Will it work for his successor?
Key topics:
Apple defined the digital era under Tim Cook’s leadership
Global supply chains and China drove Apple’s massive growth
AI and trade tensions threaten Apple’s future strategy direction
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