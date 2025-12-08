Global Investing
Trump flags antitrust risks in Netflix’s $72bn bid for Warner Bros.
Trump flags potential antitrust concerns over Netflix’s $72B Warner deal, signalling tougher regulatory scrutiny of streaming giants globally.
Key topics:
Trump warns Netflix–Warner deal could trigger major antitrust issues
Regulators in US/EU likely to heavily scrutinise the $72bn acquisition
Market impact shifts as Netflix drops, deal odds fall on Polymarket
By Hadriana Lowenkron and Se Young Lee