Global Investing
Trump approves Nvidia H200 AI chip sales to China amid security concerns
Trump approves Nvidia’s H200 AI chip sales to China with 25% surcharge, sparking debate over national security.
Key topics:
Trump allows Nvidia to sell H200 AI chips in China with 25% tariff.
Move sparks debate over U.S. national security and China’s AI growth.
Nvidia gains potential billions, while Congress and senators express concern.
By Maggie Eastland and Ian King