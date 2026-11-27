US President Donald Trump swalks with China's President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, southern China, November 18, 2026. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Global Investing Trump's new China tariffs push the world to pick a side on trade US tariffs raise tensions with China and threaten the fragile trade truce.