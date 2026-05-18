US President Donald Trump
US President Donald TrumpPhotographer: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Global Investing

Trump’s 3,700+ trades stun Wall Street insiders

Trump’s massive stock trading activity sparks fresh conflict concerns as Wall Street questions the scale and timing of the deals.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump disclosed 3,700+ trades worth tens of millions

  • Critics raise conflict concerns over White House ties

  • Major tech and AI-linked firms featured in trades

By Bill Allison and Jessica Menton

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