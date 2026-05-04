Global Investing
UAE has doubled down on Israel and America
The consequences of the Emirates’ departure from OPEC
Key topics:
UAE quits OPEC to pursue higher oil output over price controls
Move signals closer US-Israel ties and widening Gulf rift with Saudi
OPEC’s influence wanes amid Gulf tensions and Iran security risks
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