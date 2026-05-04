UAE has doubled down on Israel and America
Global Investing

UAE has doubled down on Israel and America

The consequences of the Emirates’ departure from OPEC
Published on

Key topics:

  • UAE quits OPEC to pursue higher oil output over price controls

  • Move signals closer US-Israel ties and widening Gulf rift with Saudi

  • OPEC’s influence wanes amid Gulf tensions and Iran security risks

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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