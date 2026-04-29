OPEC faces an existential crisis following the departure of the United Arab Emirates from the oil cartel.
OPEC faces an existential crisis following the departure of the United Arab Emirates from the oil cartel.Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Global Investing

UAE exit rocks OPEC: A historic blow to the oil cartel

UAE departure exposes deep Saudi rift and could trigger a new oil price war
Published on

Key topics:

  • UAE exits OPEC, deepening cartel’s existential crisis

  • UAE–Saudi rift over production vs price discipline

  • Rising UAE output + Hormuz reopening risk oil glut

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By Javier Blas

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