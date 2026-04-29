Global Investing
UAE exit rocks OPEC: A historic blow to the oil cartel
UAE departure exposes deep Saudi rift and could trigger a new oil price war
Key topics:
UAE exits OPEC, deepening cartel’s existential crisis
UAE–Saudi rift over production vs price discipline
Rising UAE output + Hormuz reopening risk oil glut
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By Javier Blas