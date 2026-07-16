The Uber app displayed on a mobile phone
The Uber app displayed on a mobile phonePhotographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Uber's R240bn Delivery Hero swoop is good news for Prosus

Uber’s Delivery Hero takeover gives Prosus a profitable exit as food delivery enters a new era of consolidation.
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