UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a visit to Palantir Technologies headquarters in Washington, DC, in 2025.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a visit to Palantir Technologies headquarters in Washington, DC, in 2025.Photographer: Carl Court/Getty Images
Global Investing

"Unacceptable weakness": UK parliament targets Palantir's $445m NHS deal

UK MPs call for review of Palantir NHS and defence contracts amid rising concerns over dependency, privacy, and political influence.
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