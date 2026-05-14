Global Investing
US Big Tech’s fat profits conceal unsettling cashflows
Five cloud giants are sacrificing their returns to prop up the AI boom
Key topics:
Big Tech profits rise while free cashflow falls due to AI capex boom
Massive $800bn AI data-centre spending drives debt and obligations higher
AI boom shifts returns to chipmakers while hyperscaler returns weaken
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