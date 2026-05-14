US Big Tech’s fat profits conceal unsettling cashflows
Global Investing

US Big Tech’s fat profits conceal unsettling cashflows

Five cloud giants are sacrificing their returns to prop up the AI boom
Published on

Key topics:

  • Big Tech profits rise while free cashflow falls due to AI capex boom

  • Massive $800bn AI data-centre spending drives debt and obligations higher

  • AI boom shifts returns to chipmakers while hyperscaler returns weaken

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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