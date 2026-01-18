Global Investing
US ratchets up criticism of “middle finger” giving SA after BRICS war games
Washington escalates criticism of South Africa over BRICS naval drills and alleged military links to China, deepening tensions under President Donald Trump.
Key topics:
US condemns SA for hosting BRICS naval drills with China, Russia and Iran
Donald Trump ramps up pressure, suspends aid and issues threats
US targets TFASA over alleged military tech links to China
