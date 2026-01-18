US ratchets up criticism of “middle finger” giving SA after BRICS war games
Global Investing

US ratchets up criticism of “middle finger” giving SA after BRICS war games

Washington escalates criticism of South Africa over BRICS naval drills and alleged military links to China, deepening tensions under President Donald Trump.
Published on

Key topics:

  • US condemns SA for hosting BRICS naval drills with China, Russia and Iran

  • Donald Trump ramps up pressure, suspends aid and issues threats

  • US targets TFASA over alleged military tech links to China

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com