Global Investing
US seeks permanent WTO digital trade moratorium
Global debate heats up as countries weigh tariffs, data, and Big Tech power
Key topics:
US pushes for permanent WTO ban on tariffs for digital trade.
Moratorium key for global digital services, AI, and Big Tech growth.
India, South Africa, and other holdouts create uncertainty at MC14.
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By Brendan Murray