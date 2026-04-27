Global Investing
US stocks shrug off Iran war as AI drives market moves
AI-driven gains and low oil impact keep markets resilient
Key topics:
US stocks stay strong; AI selloff, not Iran war, drove earlier decline
Oil impact muted today vs past crises; inflation expectations stable
Market driven by tech boom and dip-buying, not Middle East conflict
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By Nir Kaissar