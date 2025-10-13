How Washington’s deadlock could stall rate cuts - and what it means for commercial real estate

The latest vote in Congress has failed to break the deadlock, sending the U.S. federal government into shutdown mode once again. Each time Washington grinds to a halt, markets brace for impact. But while headlines often focus on political brinkmanship, memes, and sombreros, the story for commercial real estate is far less dramatic.

Shutdowns make waves in the broader economy, but the direct impact on commercial real estate tends to be minimal. Buildings continue to function, tenants continue to pay rent, and property managers keep the lights on. This is especially true for our medical office buildings, where healthcare operations are essential and largely immune to short-term political turbulence.

Yet, the ripple effects do matter particularly for interest rates. When government agencies close, the flow of critical economic data slows or stops entirely. Without updates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau, or the Commerce Department, the Federal Reserve is effectively flying blind, unable to make informed monetary policy decisions.

That uncertainty could disrupt the outlook for rates. The two additional interest-rate cuts anticipated for the final quarter of 2025 may now be delayed, which would ripple through capital markets and the cost of borrowing across all sectors, especially real estate.