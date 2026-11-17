An end to the Iran war would do more than calm markets. Dambisa Moyo argues it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz after nearly a year, draw Gulf capital home for reconstruction and speed up the shift away from the dollar. For South Africa, which imports most of its refined fuel, cheaper crude, fuel and fertiliser would ease pressure on pump prices, food costs and inflation. A weaker dollar and higher US borrowing costs could also change where global investors send their money, emerging markets included. Moyo’s warning is that none of this will happen quickly: the war’s effects will last well beyond any ceasefire..By Dambisa Moyo*.LONDON—With the US midterms behind us, economists and investors will increasingly turn their attention to what happens when the Iran war ends, especially since President Donald Trump has declared the war “effectively over.” For months, the Iran peace talks have kept markets on edge, with stocks and commodities swinging wildly as negotiations alternated between mutual saber-rattling and reports of an imminent ceasefire.An end to the Iran war would have several major implications for the global economy and financial markets. For starters, the war has cost the Gulf countries, which together with other Arab economies account for about 5% of global GDP, more than $200 billion in damage. Whether the conflict ends with a peace deal or through a major escalation, the region’s economic recovery would boost global growth.The prospect of a strong postwar recovery would also attract investment capital to the Middle East. Governments will be spending enormous sums on defense as they seek to plug the security gaps exposed by the war, and the cost of rebuilding damaged energy facilities and other vital infrastructure will be in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The resulting capital inflow will inevitably lead to a rise in prime real-estate prices.With Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors directing new investments away from the United States or cutting their existing dollar holdings, de-dollarization is poised to accelerate. Global investors have already been reducing their exposure to dollar-denominated assets. International Monetary Fund data show that the greenback accounted for 56.7% of the world’s foreign-exchange reserves in the second quarter of 2026, down from 57.2% in the previous quarter. Global gold reserves also surpassed foreign governments’ holdings of US Treasuries in 2025, though this was mostly because private-sector purchases drove up gold prices.A withdrawal of Middle Eastern capital would reduce the supply of capital in the US, driving up borrowing costs across the board. Reduced demand for Treasuries would also cause yields to rise, making it more expensive for the federal government to finance its enormous $40 trillion debt.Middle Eastern capital has been a major source of funding for the US-dominated AI supercycle, with billions of dollars flowing into data centers and computing infrastructure. In October, for example, OpenAI was reportedly in talks with sovereign wealth funds and other investors in the United Arab Emirates about a contribution of up to $10 billion to its planned $30 billion fundraising round.If billions of dollars earmarked for US projects were redirected instead toward postwar reconstruction and other opportunities across the Middle East, the AI trade would take a hit. Tech companies would struggle to finance their plans for new data centers and the chips needed to power them. The rising cost of capital in the US is already emerging as the next potential bottleneck in America’s AI build-out.And, of course, an end to the war would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, after nearly a year of being effectively closed. Crude and refined fuels, liquefied natural gas, fertilizers, helium, and industrial chemicals would once again flow through the Strait, possibly pushing down commodity prices and easing inflation. This, in turn, would reduce upward pressure on US interest rates, potentially stemming the rise in borrowing costs.Consider helium, an essential input for semiconductor manufacturing and medical equipment. Qatar supplies roughly one-third of the world’s supply. Resuming shipments through the Strait of Hormuz would bring prices down, though it could take years for supplies to return to their prewar levels if the damaged facilities and infrastructure require extensive repairs..Read more:.FT: Iran sets its price to end the war.Then there’s the geopolitical fallout. If the US is slow to rebuild its military bases and withdraws its warships from the Gulf, leaving it without the logistical support needed to operate in the region, China would rush to fill the vacuum. Gulf governments might also pursue defense pacts with Turkey or Pakistan. And with American influence in the Middle East severely diminished, India would have even less reason to align itself with the US.Even if the war ended tomorrow, the global economy would not simply pick up where it left off. Its effects on international trade, commodity prices, investment flows, and financial markets will continue to reverberate long after the last shots are fired..*Dambisa Moyo, an international economist, is the author of Edge of Chaos: Why Democracy Is Failing to Deliver Economic Growth—and How to Fix It (Basic Books, 2018).Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2026.www.project-syndicate.org.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. 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