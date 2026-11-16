WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 04: The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C., on November 4, 2026, a day after midterm elections in which Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, shifting the balance of power in Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trumpâs term. (Photo by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The US Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., on November 4, 2026, a day after midterm electionsPhoto by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images
Global Investing

What the US midterms could mean for AI: Gabriela Ramos

Democrats’ victory puts pressure on Washington to rein in Big Tech and regulate AI.
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Gabriela Ramos