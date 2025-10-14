Global Investing
When the White House becomes a mining mogul: Liam Denning
Trump’s push into mining raises questions about government ownership and market risks.
Key topics:
Trump takes stakes in three US miners to counter China’s dominance.
Government ownership may hinder private investment in critical minerals.
Loans, price floors, and permits could achieve goals without equity stakes.
By Liam Denning