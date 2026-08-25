Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock ExchangePhotographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Global Investing

Nouriel Roubini on BizNews: Where will the global bond rout hit growth and equities?

Economist Nouriel Roubini says higher yields could signal stronger growth, not fiscal crisis, if driven by AI investment rather than inflation.
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Nouriel Roubini
BizNews
www.biznews.com