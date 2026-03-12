Global Investing
Who’s sabotaging emerging markets in 2026? - Shuli Ren
Global shocks, oil volatility, and geopolitical risks keep EM investors on edge.
Key topics:
Emerging markets falter as US equities stay resilient amid Iran war.
Rising oil costs and energy deficits hit EM growth and stock markets.
China insulated, leaving EM vulnerable to global shocks and capital flows.
By Shuli Ren