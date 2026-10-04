COMO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: (EDITORIAL NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white version). Nouriel Roubini Chairman and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates attends the 52nd Edition of THEA 'Cernobbio Forum' on September 04, 2026 in Como, Italy. The TEHA Forum, hosted by the TEHA Group, offers Italian and international decision-makers the opportunity for high-level examinations of geopolitical, economic, technological and social scenarios and their implications for business and countries (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
Nouriel Roubini Chairman and CEO of Roubini Macro AssociatesPhoto by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
Global Investing

Roubini on BizNews: Why is the global economy so resilient?

Tariffs and the Iran War failed to sink global growth. Nouriel Roubini explains the four forces behind the resilience, and why the AI boom tops the list.
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Nouriel Roubini
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