Global Investing
Xi strengthens hand as US tariff powers are curbed
Supreme Court ruling limits Trump’s tariff powers, shifting leverage to Beijing.
Key topics:
Supreme Court ruling weakens Trump’s tariff leverage on China.
Xi gains stronger bargaining power ahead of March 31 talks.
Firms may front-load exports as tariff policy remains uncertain.
By Bloomberg News