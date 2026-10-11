Duarte da Silva: The city on the dumps

Johannesburg is a linear city split down its middle by an eighty-kilometre band of dumps, slimes dams and derelict mining land, a corridor of sterilised ground running east to west through the centre of a metropolis that prices location above everything and has little of it left. The city's own spatial framework calls the belt a “Transformation Zone” and a “symbol of north–south segregation”; some 400,000 people live in informal settlements inside it. The dumps are being re-mined profitably, and that argument is won. This paper follows the sand two steps further. The milled residue, once its gold is out, is sold in some accounts as a building material, and the laboratory supports a more modest use. The ground beneath, once the last dump is pumped away and the regulator has released it, is a land bank inside a city whose housing shortfall the Gauteng City-Region Observatory put at about 500,000 units in December 2025. The land cannot rival the gold: at asking prices re-checked on 8 October 2026, and with gold closing at US$4,110.98 on 7 October, the ground under the whole belt is worth two to eight per cent of the gold still lying in the country's tailings. Its value is better counted in homes: at least 26,000 on a single dump complex at a density already approved next door, in a province whose two-billion-rand land programme delivered twenty-six houses because it could not find the land. That value goes to whoever holds the mining right, the deposition licence and the title deed at once, and today no one does..By Dr Duarte da Silva*.T H E S C A R I. A band of dead ground through a city with none to spare From the air, Johannesburg's geography is a sentence with a line struck through it. North of the line, the suburbs, the business districts, the highways and the money; south of it, Soweto and the townships; and the line itself, eighty kilometres of it from Roodepoort through the old Central Rand and Germiston to Boksburg and Springs, is the mining belt: the reef outcrop, the shafts that followed it, and the yellow dumps and slimes dams that a century of milling piled beside them, thirty metres high and in the Top Star's case fifty. The belt was never a neutral leftover. Apartheid planning used it as a buffer: Soweto was placed south of the dumps, in part to keep the dust off the suburbs, and the city's own Spatial Development Framework for 2040 now calls the belt "a symbol of north–south segregation" and designates it a Transformation Zone whose "unlocking", through road links, mixed use and rehabilitation, is a stated municipal objective. About 400,000 people, a quarter of the informal-settlement population of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, live in informal settlements within the belt, and on an estimate in circulation since 2015 some 1.6 million people in Gauteng live on or directly beside tailings. The land is far from empty: it is occupied by people the city had no room for. .The scale of the ground is easier to state than to measure. The Gauteng City-Region Observatory counts 374 mine residue areas in the province, 157 of them radioactive, and those 157 alone cover 220 square kilometres; the mining belt through the city itself sterilises land that a 2011 study put at about 5,500 hectares once every dump is reprocessed; the Crown complex alone, the dumps along the M1 south of the city centre, west to Nasrec and Riverlea, covers more than a thousand hectares on its owner's figure. Set that against a province of more than sixteen million people and a city whose framework models growth from 4.3 million to seven million by 2040, and against a housing needs register that the province's member of the executive council puts at about 1.5 million names, of which the province counts 290,000 approved beneficiaries as the true backlog. The province built 7,976 houses in 2025/26 against a target of 7,503, its member of the executive council reported on 7 September 2026; at that rate the approved list alone takes more than thirty-five years. On 5 October she said fourteen of the province's forty-five housing projects had been unlawfully occupied in five years. Johannesburg is hemmed by its own residue, and the residue sits where the framework says the city should densify. The observatory's land-use record shows a market already at work. In thirty years to 2020, about 110 square kilometres of Gauteng's mining land, 11,000 hectares, was converted to other uses, and only 25 square kilometres more can be restored "at a relatively modest cost". The city has already absorbed a great deal of reclaimed mining ground, parcel by parcel; what remains is the hard core, the dumps themselves, and they are being removed at a rate set out below. A quarter of the two cities' informal-settlement population lives on the belt, on ground the city had written off, while about 1.5 million names wait on the housing register. E X H I B I T A · T H E L A N D B E N E A T H , P R I C E D II. What the third sale is worth A dump can be sold three times: for its gold, in principle for its sand, and a third time for the ground it has been standing on. The third sale starts with price. On the belt, on listings re-checked on 8 October 2026, vacant industrial and commercial stands are asking about 1,200 rand a square metre at City Deep, a three-hectare stand at 36 million, and 1,400 at Aeroton; the residential suburbs north of the city ask 3,300 at Houghton and 4,200 at Melrose; and the unserviced agricultural fringe south of Soweto asks about 80 to 210, and 165 to 175 in the middle of that range. A thousand hectares of Crown land at 1,200 to 1,400 rand a square metre is twelve to fourteen billion rand raw, 720 to 840 million dollars at the 7 October 2026 exchange rate of 16.61 rand. Push it to 5,000 a square metre, fully serviced and zoned, and the whole 5,500-hectare belt is worth some 275 billion rand, sixteen and a half billion dollars; at the industrial asking price of 1,200 it is worth 66 billion. Against the gold still contained in the country's tailings, 1,600 tonnes at the midpoint of the published count, worth 211 billion dollars or 3.5 trillion rand at the 7 October 2026 close of US$4,110.98, the land beneath the dumps is worth between two and eight per cent of the metal. Crown is the one place where the comparison can be made like for like. Its dumps were declared a probable reserve of 272 million tonnes at 0.23 grams a tonne at 30 June 2025, some two million ounces and about 140 billion rand of contained gold, so the ground beneath them, at twelve to fourteen billion, is worth about a tenth of the metal above it. The third sale cannot rival the first. Counted in homes, the land is large. Fleurhof, fifteen kilometres south-west of the city centre on previously mined Rand Leases ground, was planned in the 2021 literature at 11,322 housing units on 440 hectares, twenty-six units a hectare, in a mix of twenty-nine per cent fully subsidised, fifty two per cent social and gap housing and nineteen per cent market, for 83,000 people, while a small operator recovered gold at 0.6 to 1.1 grams a tonne from the same ground. The plan has since grown to 16,891 units, thirty-eight a hectare, and 9,143 had been handed over by September 2024. At the 2021 density the Crown complex alone carries 26,000 homes, about five per cent of the city's shortfall, and at the current plan 38,000, on a site the chief executive of its owner describes as a corridor to Soweto where, in his words, "instead of taking taxis from Soweto into Sandton, you walk across the road". The provincial government's own diagnosis of why its housing programme fails is the belt's prospectus. Gauteng's Rapid Land Release programme spent two billion rand from 2020, delivered some 13,000 serviced stands and twenty-six houses, and was put on hold in September 2025 pending a review, its member of the executive council citing "a shortage of affordable, well located land"; in September 2026 she wrote that it "did not do what we needed it to", and that it would be relaunched, on terms not yet published. The national minister gave Parliament the same reason in September 2026, blaming the "limited availability and high cost of well-located land" for a backlog of 2.6 million homes. The belt is that kind of land, and nobody can build on it until the dump is gone; the dump is going, on a schedule paid for by the gold..Two to eight per cent of the gold is what the ground fetches in rand. In homes it is at least 26,000 on the Crown complex alone, at Fleurhof's density, in a province that spent two billion rand to build twenty-six. E X H I B I T B · T H E H O U S I N G C R I S I S , M E A S U R E D III. What the research says the city is short of The research on the housing shortage agrees on its size more than on its cause. The Minister of Human Settlements told Parliament on 27 May 2026 that “the latest estimates of the housing backlog are around 2.6 million”; the Census-based figure her department describes as sector-accepted is 2.1 to 2.4 million units, and fund managers at Sanlam put the shortfall in the affordable market at 3.7 million. On 25 September 2026 she told Parliament that more than 2.3 million households are on the national housing needs register. Gauteng carries more than its share. Statistics South Africa's General Household Survey for 2025, published on 26 May 2026, found 18.9 per cent of the province's 6.2 million households living in informal dwellings, against 12.1 per cent nationally and 19.1 per cent in Johannesburg itself. In Johannesburg the Gauteng City-Region Observatory, in its State of Johannesburg report of 15 December 2025, put the backlog at about 500,000 units among 1.8 million households and counted some 45 per cent of the city's housing as informal or semi-informal once backyard structures are included. The city's own human-settlements business plan for 2025/26 records the number of informal settlements rising from 181 to 352, and the mayor told the council in May 2026 that they are still increasing. The shortage is one of price as much as of numbers. The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa, in the South African profile of its 2024 yearbook published in February 2025, puts the cheapest newly built house from a formal developer at R614,000 for forty square metres, and finds that ninety per cent of the population cannot afford a house costing more than R190,000. The country has about 1.67 million residential mortgages outstanding for 20.1 million households. Between the fully subsidised house and the bank-financed one lies the gap market, households that earn too much for a subsidy and too little for a mortgage, for which the state offers First Home Finance, a deposit subsidy for incomes of R3,501 to R22,000 a month; the minister reported 5,195 of those subsidies disbursed, out of 8,183 approved, in her speech of May 2026. Social rental, the tenure the inner city most needs, is smaller still: 44,114 regulated units in the whole country on the centre's count, and 3,031 delivered in the last financial year by the Social Housing Regulatory Authority, which the minister noted exceeded its target. The budget is moving the other way. The same speech recorded what the minister called a 67 per cent reduction in the Urban Settlements Development Grant to the metros over the medium term, the grant falling from R9.249 billion in 2025/26 to R4.079 billion in 2026/27, which is 56 per cent on those two figures, as the Treasury shifted R19.2 billion of it into a new urban development financing grant; in the Budget Review of February 2026, spending on human settlements falls from R42.7 billion in 2025/26 to R37.2 billion in 2026/27. The next revision comes in the medium-term budget statement on 21 October 2026. The grant being cut is the one that pays for bulk water, sewer and roads, the services that make a greenfield site habitable, and a site inside the existing city needs less of them than a farm on its edge. The consequence is visible in the city centre. On 31 August 2023 a fire at 80 Albert Street in Marshalltown, a building owned by the city, killed at least seventy-six people. The commission of inquiry chaired by retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, whose final report was released on 4 September 2025, found alleged rent collection by non-owners at only 5.74 per cent of the properties it examined, found that “many properties are occupied by residents driven by dire poverty, not necessarily by illegal landlords”, and advised against the word “hijacked” where it implies criminality by the occupiers. The provincial premier summed up the finding as a crisis whose root cause is “extreme poverty and a severe lack of affordable housing”. The city's own audits still count at least 188 hijacked buildings in the inner city, and families live in them for the same reason families live in the informal settlements on the mining belt: both are close to work. Location is the other half of the price. The World Bank's working paper South Africa's Fragmented Cities, published in January 2026, finds that areas within five kilometres of the country's commercial centres hold 9,300 fewer residents a square kilometre than expected, sixty per cent below the global median, and that in Johannesburg a ten-percentile increase in distance from the nearest business hub goes with a 3.7-percentile fall in asset wealth and a 4.9-percentile fall in employment. It cites research putting commuting at seventeen per cent of wage income, or fifty-seven per cent once travel time is counted, and it says that large-scale housing programmes “have reinforced urban sprawl”. Statistics South Africa's analysis of the 2013 household travel survey found two-thirds of the poorest fifth of households spending more than a fifth of their monthly income per person on public transport. The Gauteng City-Region Observatory's survey of 2023/24 found the province's residents spending on average 29 per cent of household income per person on transport, against a national policy target of ten, and more than half in outlying townships such as Sebokeng, Vosloorus, Mamelodi and Soshanguve. A tenant in a condemned inner-city building pays for location with risk; a household on the fringe pays for it in fares, every working day. I have seen this arithmetic from the owner's side. I served as chairman of an affordable-housing company whose portfolio ran to about 7,000 dwellings and was worth several billion rand, and on that side of the table the order of things is fixed: the tenant's income sets the rent, the rent sets what the building may cost, and land and bulk services are the costs a developer controls least. A serviced site close to work is the difference between a scheme that stands on its own rent roll and one that needs a subsidy the fiscus is now withdrawing. The mining belt is the largest stock of such sites in Johannesburg, and it is being released by a gold price, with no call on a housing budget.The city is short of about 500,000 homes, the cheapest new house costs R614,000, and the metros' bulk-services grant is being more than halved. Serviced land close to work is the input the housing programme lacks most, and the belt is where it lies. E X H I B I T C · T H E E D G E - C I T Y M I S T A K E IV. Where the province builds instead, and why The province's answer to its backlog is being built on the edge, and the reason is the belt. The "mega project" model adopted in 2014 sets a threshold of 15,000 units a scheme and finds land for it where land is cheap: Southern Farms, launched on 9 May 2025 in the city's Region G, is a 27-billion-rand plan for 43,000 units on the southern fringe; Lufhereng, west of Soweto, runs to 2,000 hectares and more than 30,000 households. The Gauteng City-Region Observatory, mapping the planned projects in May 2015, found most of them on the periphery and warned of "exacerbating sprawl, overstretched infrastructure networks" and "spatial fragmentation and dislocation", the pattern of the apartheid townships the projects are meant to replace, and the transport arithmetic bears it out: a household at Southern Farms is on the far southern fringe of the municipality, and a household on the Crown land would be within sight of the city centre. The city's Corridors of Freedom programme of May 2013, 110 billion rand over ten years for dense, transit-linked corridors along Louis Botha Avenue, Empire-Perth and Turffontein, listed a "mining belt corridor from Krugersdorp to Germiston" as a future phase and never built it, because the corridor was under thirty metres of sand. The framework of 2040 draws the same corridor twice, as a Mining Belt West concept and a Mining Belt East framework, and calls the belt the seam along which the city's north and south should be stitched. Planners have known for more than a decade where the well-located land is; the dumps have kept it out of reach. For that reason the land is worth more than its asking price. Land at 1,200 rand a square metre in the middle of the city competes with land at about 170 on the fringe and has little to do with land at 4,000 in Houghton; the fringe carries the commuting cost the World Bank's sources put at seventeen per cent of a worker's wage, and behind it stand the two billion rand the province spent to produce twenty-six houses. A unit built at Crown at Fleurhof's density displaces a unit at Southern Farms, and the difference between them lies less in the price of the ground than in the cost of the journey to work, paid every day for the life of the household. Southern Farms is on the far fringe because the corridor the planners drew twice lies under thirty metres of sand. Every unit built at Crown instead is a fare not paid, every working day, for the life of the household. E X H I B I T D · W H O H O L D S T H E D E E D V. The integrator exists in fragments The retreatment operators are often assumed never to have owned the land, its value having flowed to title-holders who were not miners. At Crown the reverse is true. DRDGold owns the Crown land: "more than 500 hectares of prime land belongs to DRDGold and is registered in our name", its chief executive told the trade press in April 2025, and by August the figure had grown to "approximately 1,000 hectares freed for redevelopment", with removal of the Crown dumps to begin in about four years and the company declining, wisely, to put a value on the ground. Its integrated report of 30 September 2026 adds a first step: a partnership with a property developer, not named, to develop about 90 hectares of rehabilitated land for mixed use over three to five years. It also owns the Top Star site through Crown Gold Recoveries, has cleared about 140 dumps and restored 700 hectares in twelve years, has more than 900 hectares of its Brakpan facility fenced and re-stocked with game, and says its Rosherville site may become part of a Transnet inland port. The largest retreater in the belt is, by title, probably the largest private landowner in the middle of Johannesburg. There is also a mining-house land vehicle already, and it is older than most of the dumps' owners. Rand Mines Properties was founded in 1968 to develop the mining houses' surplus ground; it opened a sand plant at Crown Mines in 1982 and a City Deep operation in 1986, became iProp Holdings in 1999, and today lists nineteen townships in progress on former Rand Mines land: at Aeroton, Ormonde, City Deep, Selby, Nasrec, Stormill and Rosherville, about five to twelve hectares each. By January 2004 sixty-five hectares of Crown City had already been turned into industrial, distribution and office space, and Gold Reef City, about eighteen hectares, is built around the old Crown Mines No. 14 shaft. The city has been absorbing reclaimed mining ground for forty years, but never the footprint of a large dump. The fragments do not yet add up to an integrator, and one case shows where the seam runs. At Riverlea, the Central Rand Gold estate that went into liquidation left thirty-four open shafts that the Department sealed between 2019 and 2021, with twenty-four more planned, against a financial provision of 44.77 million rand; when the contractor appointed under a statutory directive of December 2020 sought access in March 2021, the landowner, iProp, refused it, as the Department recorded in August 2023. The mining right, the rehabilitation obligation and the title were in three hands, and the ground stayed dangerous. That is the belt's deepest contamination, and it is in the deeds office. The third sale belongs to whoever holds the mining right, the deposition licence and the title at once; at Crown, for the first time, a single company holds two of the three and controls the third through its own facility programme. The first dated land release in the belt's history therefore belongs to a listed company's project and to no municipal plan. By title, the company that mines the Crown dumps probably owns more of central Johannesburg than any other private holder. At Riverlea the right, the obligation and the deed sat in three hands, and the gate stayed locked against the rehabilitator. E X H I B I T E · T H E S A N D A S B U I L D I N G S T O C K VI. What the laboratory says One popular account has the sand building the city that takes it, with the gold recovered, the residue pressed into bricks and houses raised on the cleared ground. The laboratory says something narrower. The Witwatersrand's own research on tailings bricks, published in the Journal of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy in 2015, made bricks from gold tailings that failed at an average load of 530 kilonewtons against 750 for a commercial clay brick, as the authors report it, and reached even that only at a cement-to-tailings ratio of two to one, a quantity of cement that, the authors wrote, makes the brick cost more than a conventional one. The same study measured 64 grams of uranium oxide a tonne in the feed and flagged it. A 2025 review of gold-tailings reuse from the same university lists the barriers as radioactive and toxic metals, economics, corporate culture and regulation, and finds South Africa's legislation on the subject fragmented and disposal-oriented. No pilot brick plant on gold tailings has been built in the country. For now the sand has reached the laboratory and no further, and a prospectus that promises a city built of it is overselling. The idea survives at a smaller scale, for two reasons. The first is radon. A 2023 survey of indoor radon in West Rand and Soweto dwellings found means of 29 becquerels a cubic metre in summer and 46 in winter, with one house above the World Health Organization's reference level of 100: a Kagiso dwelling built directly on soil mixed with tailings, at 124 in winter. A 2026 study in Scientific Reports sampled the Crown Mines tailings behind the Soccer City stadium, found radium-226 at about 300 becquerels a kilogram against a world soil average of 35, and modelled an indoor dose of 1.4 millisieverts a year, above the public limit of one. Build beside the dumps, on cleared and capped ground, and the radiological question is manageable; build with the sand, or on it uncapped, and it is not. The second is the cement industry's state. South Africa consumed about thirteen million tonnes of cement a year at the last industry count against a peak of fifteen in 2008, ran its kilns at about sixty per cent of capacity and imported rising volumes of clinker; the producers expect demand to recover toward seventeen million tonnes by 2034; cement is some seven to eight per cent of the world's carbon emissions, and every producer is looking for extenders. Milled, de-sulphided tailings as a partial cement extender, as engineered fill and as road base, low-value uses at high volume, the way the industry already sells crusher sand, is the realistic destination for the residue of a dump that has been through a modern plant. Geopolymer concretes with fifteen per cent tailings substitution have been shown, in Indian work published in 2025, to immobilise arsenic, zinc and mercury and to resist chloride; that is a research programme, and it is where the Witwatersrand's cement makers and its retreaters should be meeting. The realistic second sale of the sand is fill that is sold, where today it is pumped to a facility at a cost; on the twenty-five million tonnes a year that one operator mills, even a thin margin a tonne is a real line in the accounts. The Witwatersrand's own tailings brick needed two parts cement to one of sand and still fell short of clay. The realistic second sale of the residue is fill, road base and cement extender. E X H I B I T F · W H O H A S D O N E I T VII. Fleurhof, Crown City, Top Star, and the Ruhr The precedents are close at hand, and one of them is a warning. Fleurhof is the one working loop: 440 hectares of mined Rand Leases ground fifteen kilometres from the city centre, gold recovered by a small operator while a developer handed over more than 9,000 mixed-tenure units of a plan that now stands at 16,891: gold, then housing, on the same ground, in the same decade. Crown City is the older one: sixty-five hectares of the Crown Mines footprint converted to industrial and office use by 2004 under Rand Mines Properties, the beginning of a corridor that now runs from Ormonde to City Deep. Top Star is the warning. The dump that stood above the southern city centre from 1899, fifty metres high and some five million tonnes, was re-mined from August 2008 for between 2.7 and 4 tonnes of gold on the two published accounts; the site was "an empty plot" in 2018, seven years after the last sand was pumped away, and no development has been reported on it since. The city absorbs reclaimed land only as fast as a developer with title, services and zoning brings it to market, and at Top Star none has. Abroad the precedents are grander and slower. The Ruhr's Emscher Park exhibition of 1989 to 1999 turned 800 square kilometres of coal country into a landscape park with more than a hundred projects, and the landscape park that grew out of it took 680 million euros, eighty to ninety per cent of it public, across more than 400 projects between 1991 and 2010, with 5.5 billion more for the conversion of the Emscher river, completed in August 2022; Zollverein, closed on 23 December 1986, was inscribed as a World Heritage site in 2001. Sudbury in Ontario has limed more than 3,500 hectares and put more than ten million seedlings into the ground since 1978, and won a United Nations award for it in 1992. Butte, Montana, closed its pit in April 1982; the creek and town around it were listed as a federal Superfund site in September 1983 and the pit itself in 1987; a consent decree followed in 2002, and a nineteen-million-dollar treatment plant first discharged at the start of October 2019 for a town of 34,000 that is still negotiating with its pit lake. Kalgoorlie's Super Pit, three and a half kilometres long and 675 metres deep, is still mining. The lesson of the foreign cases is that the ones that worked were carried by decades of public money on land the public owned, and the Witwatersrand's belt will be carried by a gold price on land a gold company owns. The funding model is different and faster, and it has never been tried on a dump at Crown's scale anywhere. .The belt's land ledger. Every line is a published case; the Crown line is a stated company intention with a facility dependency, not a project with a date certain. Fleurhof has put more than 9,000 homes on 440 hectares of mined ground while a small operator took the gold. Top Star was pumped away by 2011 and was still an empty plot seven years later. Removing the dump is not the same as releasing the land. E X H I B I T G · T H E F U N D I N G L O O P A N D T H E C L O C K VIII. The dump pays for its own removal, on one condition The economics of the third sale are unusual in one respect: the most expensive step is already funded. Removing a thirty-metre dump of forty million tonnes is a retreatment campaign that a gold company runs at an operating margin of fifty-eight per cent. No municipality has to budget for it, and the land is released as a by-product of the metal. The gold price is what makes that true: DRDGold's all-in sustaining cost was R1,078,068 a kilogram in the year to June 2026, and a gold price of R2.20 million a kilogram on 7 October 2026 leaves just over half the price as margin: the price could fall by almost half before the dump stopped paying for its own removal. The gold pays for the hydraulic mining, the pipeline, the plant and the redeposition; the regulator releases the footprint; the developer buys the ground. The operator's own numbers show the pipeline: the National Nuclear Regulator cleared 30 hectares of former DRDGold tailings footprint in the 2023 financial year, 41 in 2025, 56 in the half year to December 2025 and 51 for the year to June 2026, with applications lodged for 59 more, and 43 hectares vegetated in the year to June 2026. Those are small numbers against a thousand-hectare complex, but they are the first measured land-release pipeline in the belt's history. The ground closes the circle the goldfields opened: the gold pays for the removal, the removal releases the land, and the land houses the people who breathed the dust. It is a circular economy measured in hectares. The path from a pumped-away dump to a title a developer can build on runs through four offices, and each one is a year. The regulator first: a footprint on uraniferous ground is released only when the National Nuclear Regulator is satisfied that the residual dose to a future occupant is below its constraint of a quarter of a millisievert a year, which means capping, sampling and a radiometric survey before a hectare is signed off; the fifty-six hectares of one half-year took an operator with a decade's practice. The environmental authority second: the footprint's environmental authorisation must be amended from a mining land use to a residential or commercial one, with its own public participation. The municipality third: a township must be established under the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act of 2013, with a zoning, a layout and a services agreement for water, sewer, power and roads that the belt's derelict infrastructure does not provide. And the deeds office last: the erven must be surveyed, registered and transferred, on title that at Crown is clean and at Riverlea was not. Each step is routine. Nobody has ever run all four on a dump footprint at scale, and the operator that owns the first one has only now taken a developer as partner for the last three, on ninety hectares. The vehicle in the programme fills that gap. The condition is deposition, and it puts a date on everything. A dump cannot be removed until there is somewhere lined to put it. The Crown reserve is 272 million tonnes, and the only facility planned that could take it is Withok on the East Rand, 310 million tonnes and about three billion rand, whose approvals the operator is targeting for December 2026 so that it can be complete by the end of 2029 or early in 2030, and without which it has said it must begin cutting its East Rand throughput by 2030. The Crown removal that "begins in about four years" begins when Withok opens, and it does not end quickly: at the 25 million tonnes a year the operator mills across all its East Rand sites, 272 million tonnes is more than a decade of work, so the ground comes free in stages through the 2030s and not on one date. The Daggafontein facility, 120 million tonnes, took its first tailings on 6 July 2026; the 800-million-tonne regional facility on the West Rand is sixty-seven per cent built. The clock on Johannesburg's largest land release is a waste-licence clock in Ekurhuleni, and the city that wants the ground is not, on the public record, a party to it, although the transformation of its central belt depends on a tailings-facility approval in a neighbouring municipality that is due within three months. The most expensive step, moving forty million tonnes, is a gold campaign at a fifty-eight per cent margin. The cheapest, a buildable title, takes four offices, and the timetable is a waste licence in Ekurhuleni that Johannesburg has never asked to see. E X H I B I T H · T H E N E I G H B O U R S IX. Snake Park, and the register of two months The people on the ground are the reason the third sale cannot be read as a property prospectus. Snake Park, on the western edge of Soweto against the Mogale dumps, has about 50,000 residents, a stream carrying 776 milligrams of dissolved solids a litre, and a parents' forum that counts at least fifteen children born with cerebral palsy since 2017, an association and no proven cause, and one the operator that now owns the dumps has answered with a pledge to remove them completely within "maximum 10 years", with rehabilitation begun in October 2024 and re-mining "several years" away. The Soweto cluster behind it, 108 million tonnes at 0.28 grams, 980,000 ounces, a 600,000-tonne-a month circuit costed at 3.68 billion rand, had its definitive feasibility study completed on 11 September 2026, with a final investment decision targeted for December 2026, twenty-eight months of construction after that and a fifteen-year life: the first sand moving in 2029, the last of it in the mid 2040s. For the families at Snake Park the third sale means one thing: the year the dump goes. The belt keeps a register of its own, month by month. In the two months to 8 October 2026: a dump collapsed at Nkaneng near Rustenburg, on the platinum belt, on the night of 10 August, killing fourteen people mining it illegally, on a site the regulator describes as an opencast operation under a valid mining permit; an unregistered tailings dam failed at Samancor's Dikwena chrome mine near Brits on 13 August, in what its inspectors called a "reasonably foreseeable" failure under a tailings standard that dates from 1998 and is still under revision; the city's power utility said on 8 August that illegal mining was undermining its Robertville and Roodepoort substations, and reporters in early September found workings under Wemmer Pan Road, a large hole a hundred metres from a Denver factory and tunnels under shops in Roodepoort, against a national estimate of more than 34,000 illegal miners; police operations on the West Rand arrested thirty people on 7 September, with forty-four generators seized, and 121 near Fochville on 29 September, two nights after gunmen killed eighteen people in a tavern at Wedela, outside Carletonville, in what police suspect was a feud between illegal-mining syndicates; the minerals department was reported on 29 September to have found elevated lead, zinc and arsenic at an unrehabilitated dump at Slovoville in Roodepoort, where a mining right granted in 2015 was never worked; and on 2 October the city put its repair bill for roads and bridges undermined by illegal mining at more than 285 million rand, with voids twenty two metres deep under Booysens and seventeen under Wemmerpan Road, and sinkholes six to eight metres deep under three streets in Witpoortjie. The belt is being dug, undermined and lived on while it waits to be developed, and each year a dump stands adds to that register. Much of the value of releasing the ground to the city lies there: shafts sealed, soil capped, and neighbours living beside a suburb where a hazard stood. Snake Park counts at least fifteen children with cerebral palsy since 2017 beside dumps its owner has pledged to remove within ten years. In two months a dump collapsed, a dam failed, and the city counted 285 million rand of roads and bridges undermined. The belt is being dug and undermined while it waits. T H E B E A R , M E T X. What the sceptic rightly takes The bear's first blow is the arithmetic: the land is worth two to eight per cent of the gold, and no operator should be valued on its hectares. Conceded entirely. The third sale pays the city and not the shareholder. Its return is counted in homes and in hazards removed, which is the currency in which the province's own housing programme has just failed. His second is Top Star. The cleanest dump removal in the belt's history produced years of empty plot, and the bear is entitled to say that a thousand hectares at Crown will produce a thousand hectares of Top Star. Conceded as the live risk, and answered by the difference in ownership: Top Star's owner was a retreater with no development arm and no township application; Crown's owner has stated a development intent, named a corridor and reported a developer as partner on ninety hectares, and sits beside a mining-house land developer, founded in 1968, with nineteen townships in progress. The risk is real. The answer is a vehicle, and the programme names it. His third is the sand. The tailings brick is a laboratory curiosity; the radon survey found the one dangerous house on the one plot built on tailings; a paper that talks of "building the city from the dumps" is selling a slogan. Conceded; the residue's realistic uses are fill, road base and extender, and they are worth pursuing at that scale and no larger.His fourth is title and time. The belt's ownership is knotted across liquidations, lapsed rights and municipal commonage; Riverlea's gate is the rule, not the exception; and the deposition clock is a decade. Conceded as the binding constraints, which is why the programme below is a title programme before it is a housing programme. His fifth is the people. Four hundred thousand people live inside the belt already, and a land release that clears them for a suburb is one more removal in a city built on removals. Conceded as the test the whole exercise must pass: Fleurhof's tenure mix, more than a quarter fully subsidised and most of the rest social, gap and rental, is the standard, and a release that does not meet it should not be permitted. His last is that the land may not be scarce at all: the minister reported in May 2026 that the Housing Development Agency had acquired 2,447 hectares of well-located land in a year against a target of 1,000. Conceded in part. The speech did not say where those hectares lie, and land counted as well located in a national report is not necessarily five kilometres from a city's business districts; if the state can buy at that pace, the belt belongs at the head of its list. The bear takes the price per square metre and the brick. He does not take the ground, which comes free on a date the gold is already paying for. Price per square metre and the brick go to the bear. The ground does not: it comes free, on a date the gold is paying for, and every release must pass the test Fleurhof set: subsidised, social and gap homes ahead of market ones. T H E P R O G R A M M E XI. A title programme before a housing programme It begins with a register: a public cadastre of the belt's dumps with, for each, the mining right, the residue owner, the surface title, the rehabilitation obligation and the deposition destination, the five facts that were in three hands at Riverlea, assembled from the Department's derelict register, the operators' declarations and the deeds office, because no land release can be planned on ground whose owner is unknown. Next comes the vehicle: a land company for the belt, on the Rand Mines Properties model but holding the three keys together, the retreater's mining right, the facility's deposition licence and the title, so that the day the regulator releases a footprint it passes to an entity with a township application already lodged, not to an empty plot. The city must then be at the hearing, with Johannesburg's planning authority as a formal party to the Withok and Daggafontein licensing processes, because its central transformation zone depends on them and it has never said so in the room where they are decided. The density and the tenure must be written in, with every release zoned at Fleurhof's density and conditioned on Fleurhof's mix, with the 400,000 people already on the belt first in the queue, so that the third sale is a suburb the city needed and not a removal it will regret. The residue's second sale needs its true scale: an offtake for engineered fill, road base and cement extender from the retreaters' existing arisings, with the cement makers at the table and the radiological limits written into the specification. The housing finance must then follow the land: the first released footprints should be offered to social-housing institutions and gap-market developers that can draw on the regulator's capital grant and First Home Finance, because a serviced site near work is what those programmes are shortest of. T H E V E R D I C T XII. The corridor across the road Every other residue in the goldfields is monetised once and cleaned as a consequence. The ground reverses the order: it is cleaned once, as a consequence of the gold, and used for as long as the city stands. No number lets the ground compete with the metal; the figure is two to eight per cent. Counted in homes, the Crown complex alone would carry at least 26,000 at a density already approved next door, some five per cent of a city shortfall of half a million, on ground the province could not find with two billion rand. It would open a corridor from Soweto to Nasrec that a mining executive described as walking across the road instead of taking a taxi to Sandton, and it would put the 50,000 people of Snake Park beside a suburb instead of a dump. .Read more:.Duarte da Silva: Joburg's mine dumps hold $215bn of gold, two-thirds is on nobody's books.For more than a century the city has grown around the Crown dumps like a river around a stone. The stone is being taken away now, on a schedule paid for by gold, by a company that owns the ground it stands on, at a pace set by a waste licence in another municipality. What the city has not yet done is show up, at the hearing or at the deeds office, with a plan for the ground it will inherit. A new council is elected on 4 November 2026. The reef built Johannesburg on one side of the line and left the other side to breathe its dust. Mined out from the middle, the dumps can remove the line itself, and that is worth less than the gold and more than anything else the belt will do. It is the last step in the environmental arbitrage the goldfields offer: a liability on the city's map, an orebody on the operator's, and a suburb on nobody's yet. If I were the city, I would do three things this year, none of which costs money. I would write to the licensing authority in Ekurhuleni and register as an interested party to the Withok application, because the date of my central corridor is being set in that file. I would put a planner in a room with the owner of the Crown land and a developer with nineteen townships in progress, and ask them to lodge one application for one footprint, sixty hectares, the size of Crown City in 2004, so that the first release from a dump is a suburb and not a Top Star. I would count the people already living on the belt, household by household, beginning there the enumeration that the informal-settlement policy the council approved on 30 September 2026 requires across the city, so that when the ground comes free the first homes go to them, financed through the social-housing and First Home Finance programmes that exist today and lack only the sites. The gold will pay for the rest. It has been paying for a century; it is only now paying for something the city can keep. .*Dr Duarte F da Silva • Capital Markets Strategist • Managing Director, Northbound Processing • Germiston, September 2026.A NOTE ON THE FIGURES Every figure in this paper was checked against its source in the week of 7 September 2026 and re-checked on 23 September 2026, when gold, land prices, housing delivery, DRDGold's facility dates and the incident register were updated; Section III and the other housing research figures were added and checked on 25 September 2026; the paper was fact-checked afresh on 2 October 2026, when prices were moved to the close of 1 October, the Fleurhof, household-survey and incident figures were updated and the Crown reserve was added; it was checked again on 5 October 2026, when prices were moved to the close of 2 October, the land listings were re-opened and the population, register, incident and DRDGold figures were brought to that date; and it was checked a last time on 8 October 2026, when prices were moved to the close of 7 October, the land listings were opened again and the register of incidents was carried to that date. The sources follow, and claims that could not be confirmed in a source opened for this revision are marked. Belt geography and population: ~80 km from Johannesburg to Ekurhuleni, dumps upwards of 30 m (Top Star 50 m), ~400,000 people, about a quarter of Johannesburg's and Ekurhuleni's informal-settlement dwellers, living in the belt (figure attributed to Stats SA, the City and SDI), ~5,500 ha freed once all dumps are reprocessed, Soweto sited south of the dumps (Tang and Watkins, Places Journal, February 2011; Daily Maverick, 18 October 2021); ~1.6 million people in Gauteng living on or directly next to tailings (Health-e, 15 October 2015; no primary count located, and in Tang and Watkins the same number is the whole informal-settlement population of the two cities); Johannesburg Spatial Development Framework 2040 (first adopted in 2016; the reviewed edition, marked "Council Approved: November 2024", was opened on 8 October 2026 and carries each phrase quoted here): Mining Belt as Transformation Zone, "Unlocking the Mining Belt", growth from 4.3 million to 7 million by 2040, "special environmental considerations on former mining land"; Draft SDF 2021 ("a symbol of north–south segregation"); Corridors of Freedom launched May 2013, R110bn over ten years, future mining-belt corridor Krugersdorp–Germiston (Johannesburg Development Agency, 9 September 2013). Mega-projects: 15,000- unit threshold (2014); GCRO Map of the Month, 1 May 2015 (Götz and Culwick): 'exacerbating sprawl, overstretched infrastructure networks… spatial fragmentation and dislocation'; Southern Farms launched 9 May 2025, R27bn, >43,000 units, ~4,000 ha, Region G (Daily Maverick, 13 May 2025); Lufhereng ~2,000 ha, >30,000 households (government statement on the minister's oversight visit; the City's 2015 figures were 2,080 ha and about 22,500 units). GCRO: 374 mine residue areas; the 157 radioactive dumps cover 220 km²; 110 km² of Gauteng mining land converted 1990–2020; 25 km² restorable 'at a relatively modest cost' (Khanyile, Map of the Month, 2 February 2024); "Mining landscapes of the Gauteng City-Region" (Bobbins, Phasha, Trangoš and Butcher, 2018). Land prices: Property24 vacant-land listings, 8 September 2026, re-checked 23 September and on live listings on 5 and 8 October 2026: City Deep R1,200/m² (29,999 m² at R35,999,999), Aeroton R1,400/m² (fifteen listings from R1,139 to R1,500), Rispark R165/m² (90,715 m² at R15m), Houghton R3,325/m² (1,323 m² at R4,399,000), Melrose R4,160/m² (649 m² at R2.7m, marked under offer on 8 October); at Olifantsvlei the R130/m² listing recorded in September was no longer shown on 8 October, when three priced listings stood at R82, R174 and R207/m², and the middle one is charted; the R12–14bn, R66bn and R275bn figures and the 2–8% comparison with US$211bn (R3.51 trillion) of contained tailings gold (1,600 t at US$4,110.98 and R16.61) are the author's arithmetic. Crown reserve: 271.96 Mt at 0.23 g/t, probable, at 30 June 2025 (DRDGold technical report summary filed with the SEC, 2025); about 62.6 t or 2.0 Moz and R137bn at the 7 October price; no separate Crown line was found in the 30 June 2026 statement (Ergo reserves 3.65 Moz against 3.69 Moz a year earlier, Annual Integrated Report 2026), and the one-tenth ratio to the land, are the author's arithmetic on contained, not recoverable, gold. Housing: Gauteng population 16.30 million (Stats SA, Mid-year population estimates 2026, P0302, 30 July 2026); 'Approved beneficiaries in Gauteng are 290,000, but the national register is 1.5-million people', and fourteen of Gauteng's housing projects unlawfully occupied in five years (MEC Motara, TimesLIVE, 5 October 2026, which gives fourteen of 45 projects; a year earlier the figures were 293,000 and 1.4 million, EWN, 14 September 2025; she calls the larger figure 'the national register', while the national minister put the National Housing Needs Register at more than 2.3 million households on 25 September 2026, Cape Argus, so which households the 1.5 million counts is not settled here); 7,976 houses built in 2025/26 against a target of 7,503, 5,445 allocated, ~280 ha of well-located land bought (MEC Motara, Mail & Guardian Thought Leader, 7 September 2026); the ~36-year figure (290,000 ÷ 7,976) is the author's arithmetic. Rapid Land Release: R2bn, 26 houses, on hold since September 2025 pending review (reported 8 October 2025), "shortage of affordable, well-located land" (MEC Motara, The Star, 8 October 2025); ~13,000 serviced stands on 1,045 ha since 2020, still on hold (DA Gauteng, 11 March 2026); "did not do what we needed it to" and "we are relaunching it on a better footing" (Motara, 7 September 2026; no relaunch announced by 8 October 2026); "limited availability and high cost of well-located land" (Minister Simelane, parliamentary reply, Cape Times, 28 September 2026). Fleurhof: 440 ha, 11,322 units (3,318 BNG = 29%, 5,908 social/GAP = 52%, 2,096 market = 19%), 83,000 people, ~15 km south-west of the CBD (Journal of Housing and the Built Environment, 2021); on previously mined Rand Leases land, gold recovered at 0.6–1.1 g/t (Engineering News, 29 March 2018, which gives 10,411 units at that date); 16,891 units now planned (4,086 BNG, 576 CRU, 10,140 social, gap and rental, 2,089 affordable), 9,143 handed over and services complete for 10,674, the remainder due in three to five years (report to the National Council of Provinces, Provincial Week, 17 September 2024); the densities of 26 and 38 units a hectare and the 26,000- and 38,000-unit Crown illustrations are the author's arithmetic on 440 ha. DRDGold land: ">500 ha … registered in our name" (Mining Weekly, 29 April 2025); about 1,000 ha freed for redevelopment, removal in about four years, a 'corridor of freedom' linking Johannesburg with Soweto, value declined, no development partner named at that date (Miningmx, 20 August 2025); "Partnering with a property developer to develop approximately 90ha of rehabilitated land for mixed use over an estimated three to five years", and about 527 ha rehabilitated in ten years, a different measure from the 700 ha restored (Annual Integrated Report 2026, 30 September 2026); "instead of taking taxis from Soweto into Sandton, you walk across the road" (April 2025); ~140 dumps removed and 700 ha restored in twelve years, >900 ha at Brakpan fenced with game, Rosherville 'may become part of' a Transnet inland port (Daily Maverick, 22 July 2025; Modern Mining, August 2024; the Rosherville statement was confirmed again in the Daily Maverick report on 8 October 2026); NNR clearances 30 ha (FY2023), 41 ha (FY2025; ESG report, 28 October 2025), 56 ha in H1 FY2026 (6-K, 18 February 2026), 51 ha for FY2026 with applications lodged for 59 ha, both under limited assurance (Annual Integrated Report 2026, 30 September 2026, which supersedes the 21 ha in the 6-K of 19 August 2026), and 42.8 ha vegetated (6-K, 19 August 2026); the FY figure is lower than the half-year figure as reported, and the FY2023 and half-year figures were not re-confirmed; AISC R1,078,068/kg (FY2026 results, 19 August 2026) against R2.20m/kg spot on 7 October 2026; Withok TSF 310 Mt, ~R3bn, approvals targeted for December 2026 and completion during 2029, Ergo throughput reduction by 2030 without it (6-K, FY2026 results and call, 19 August 2026; Polity, 19 August 2026); commissioning 'by the end of 2029 or early in 2030' (DRDGold, Mining Forum Americas, 28 September 2026); no approval announced by 8 October 2026; Daggafontein 120 Mt, first tailings 6 July 2026; that Crown's material goes to Withok is the author's inference from the Ergo pipeline, the 430 Mt of capacity Ergo says it needs and the 2030 throughput warning, and is not stated by the company; 272 Mt ÷ 25.07 Mt a year ≈ 11 years is the author's arithmetic; NNR dose constraint 250 µSv a year (RG-002); RTSF 67% complete (6-K, 19 August 2026). Housing research (Section III): backlog “around 2.6 million”, USDG to metros “67 per cent reduction” over the MTEF, from R9.249bn in the previous financial year to R4.079bn in the current one (the two figures give 56%; R5.7bn moves to the new grant in 2026/27, National Treasury MFMA Circular 134, 20 March 2026), SHRA 3,031 units delivered (above target), First Home Finance 5,195 disbursed of 8,183 approved, HDA 2,447 ha of well-located land acquired against a 1,000 ha target (Minister Simelane, Budget Vote 2026/27, 27 May 2026, gov.za); 2.1–2.4 million units, Census-based (Cape Argus, 21 March 2026); 3.7 million (Sanlam Investments, FA News, 18 March 2026); informal dwellings 18.9% of Gauteng's 6.19 million households, 12.1% of 20.1 million nationally and 19.1% in the City of Johannesburg (Stats SA, General Household Survey 2025, P0318, 26 May 2026; the 2024 survey gave 17.2% and 11.7%); Johannesburg backlog ~500,000 units, ~1.8 million households, ~45% of housing informal or semi-informal including backyard structures (GCRO, The State of Johannesburg, 15 December 2025); informal settlements 181 to 352 (City of Johannesburg Human Settlements, Business Plan 2025/26, 24 May 2025); informal settlements still increasing (Mayor Morero, State of the City, IOL, 21 May 2026); cheapest new house R614,000 for 40 m², 90% cannot afford more than R190,000, 1,667,232 mortgages, 44,114 regulated rental units, social-housing band R1,850–R22,000, gap-market definition (CAHF, Housing Finance in Africa Yearbook 2024, South Africa profile, February 2025); First Home Finance band R3,501–R22,000 (NHFC); R19.2bn shifted from USDG to the urban development financing grant, human settlements R42.734bn (2025/26) to R37.153bn (2026/27) (National Treasury, Budget Review 2026, Chapter 5); 80 Albert Street fire, 31 August 2023, 76 dead on SERI's count and the criminal charge sheet, 77 in other reports; Khampepe commission final report released 4 September 2025, 5.74%, paras 1667 and 1709 (SERI statement, 8 September 2025); Lesufi on “extreme poverty and a severe lack of affordable housing” (Sunday World; The Citizen, 3 September 2025); 188 hijacked buildings on the City's audits (Daily Maverick, 20 January 2026); density within 5 km 9,300 a km² below expectation, 60% below the global median, Johannesburg distance–wealth–employment elasticities, commuting 17% of wage income or 57% with time costs (Shah and Sturzenegger 2022, as cited), housing programmes “have reinforced urban sprawl” (Baez and Kshirsagar, South Africa's Fragmented Cities, World Bank Policy Research Working Paper 11285, January 2026); 66.6% of lowest-quintile households spending >20% of monthly per-capita income on public transport (Stats SA, NHTS 2013, published 1 December 2015); transport at 29% of household income per person in Gauteng, minibus-taxi users 33.2%, more than 50% in Sebokeng, Vosloorus, Mamelodi and Soshanguve, against the 1996 policy target of 10% (Bickford and Naidoo, GCRO Map of the Month, 31 October 2025, from Quality of Life Survey 7, 2023/24). The author's chairmanship of an affordable-housing company (about 7,000 dwellings, portfolio of several billion rand) is stated from his own record; the company is not named. Rand Mines Properties / iProp: founded 1968; Crown Mines sand plant 1982; City Deep 1986; iProp Holdings 1999; nineteen current developments, 121 ha in all, the named suburbs running from 4.6 to 11.7 ha (iprop.co.za); Crown City 65 ha converted by January 2004, ~200 dumps, 438 Mt, 800 kt/month (ENS, 27 January 2004); Gold Reef City ~18 ha around Crown Mines No. 14 shaft. Top Star: 1899; 50 m; ~5 Mt; re-mined from August 2008 for ~2.7 t gold to 2011 (Heritage Portal, 7 August 2018) or ~4 t to 2010 (Mail & Guardian, 24 July 2014); site an empty plot in 2018, no development reported since. Riverlea: 34 shafts sealed 2019–21, at least 24 more planned, R44,774,902 provision, section 28 directive 3 December 2020 to 4 December 2021, iProp refused the contractor access in March 2021 (DMRE statement, 17 August 2023). Tailings bricks: average failure load 530 kN vs 750 kN for commercial bricks as reported (the abstract states kN/m²), 2:1 cement:tailings, 0.0064% (64 g/t) U₃O₈ (Malatse and Ndlovu, Journal of the SAIMM 115(4), April 2015); barriers and legislation ('Gold Mine Tailings Reuse: A Comprehensive Review', Wits, IGC 2024 proceedings, Springer, October 2025; not re-read for this revision); the Malatse and Ndlovu figures were re-opened on 5 October 2026, when the phrase "initially less economical" was not found and was replaced by the paper's own statement that tailings bricks "cost more than conventional bricks because of the higher quantity of cement used"; geopolymer concrete at 15% gold tailings (Lokesha et al., Scientific Reports, 8 April 2025). Radon: means 29 (summer) and 46 (winter) Bq/m³, one Kagiso dwelling at 124 Bq/m³ in winter, built on soil mixed with tailings (Moshupya et al., IJERPH 20(21):7010, 2 November 2023); Crown Mines tailings, nineteen samples behind Soccer City, Ra-226 about 303 Bq/kg, indoor annual effective dose 1.44 mSv against a 1 mSv limit (Mvelase et al., 'The radiological impacts of radioactivity in the Crown Mines gold tailings', Scientific Reports, 15 April 2026; the world soil average of 35 Bq/kg is the UNSCEAR figure). Cement: ~13 Mt/yr demand vs 15 Mt peak 2008, ~60% utilisation, rising clinker imports (Who Owns Whom, c. 2020–22, the latest industry count; utilisation of about 60% is repeated in its June 2025 report, and the 13 Mt and 15 Mt figures were not re-confirmed); ~17.1 Mt projected by 2034 (Business Day, 15 December 2025); ~7– 8% of global CO₂ (Chatham House, 2018; IEA). Precedents: IBA Emscher Park 1989–99, 800 km², >100 projects, Emscher Landscape Park €680m at 80–90% public co-financing across more than 400 projects, 1991–2010, Emscher conversion €5.5bn completed August 2022; Zollverein closed 23 December 1986, World Heritage 14 December 2001; Sudbury >3,500 ha limed and >10 million trees since 1978 (City of Greater Sudbury), UN award 1992; Berkeley Pit closed 22 April 1982, Silver Bow Creek/Butte Area listed 8 September 1983 and the pit added 1987, consent decree 2002, US$19m polishing plant first discharge around 1 October 2019 (Montana Public Radio), Butte-Silver Bow population 34,494 (2020); Kalgoorlie Super Pit 3.5 km × 1.6 km × >675 m. Snake Park: ~50,000 residents, 776 mg/L solids, 776 mg/L is total dissolved solids, ≥15 cerebral-palsy births since 2017 (Snake Park CP Forum), Pan African "Give us maximum 10 years, we'll remove it completely" (AFP/EWN, 13 June 2025; Daily Maverick, 25 March 2025); Soweto cluster feasibility 108 Mt at 0.28 g/t, 0.98 Moz, 600 ktpm (Pan African, 27 November 2025); completed DFS (Pan African SENS, 11 September 2026): capital ZAR3.68bn (US$216m at ZAR17.00), 35–40 koz/yr for ~15 years, AISC US$1,750–1,800/oz, NPV13 ZAR1.85bn and IRR 29.55% at US$3,550/oz, construction ~28 months, FID targeted December 2026 subject to board approval, financing and statutory authorisations. Incidents: Nkaneng dump collapse near Rustenburg on the night of 10 August 2026, 14 dead and 8 injured, reported 11 August (The Citizen; the DMPR says the site is a surface opencast operation in an area where a valid mining permit has been issued); tailings dam failure at Samancor Chrome's Dikwena mine near Brits, 13 August 2026, no deaths (EWN, 18 August 2026), not on the DWS register, 'reasonably foreseeable', 1998 standard under revision (Rio Times, 1 September 2026); City Power on the Robertville and Roodepoort substations (Sunday Times, 8 August 2026); workings at Wemmer Pan Road, a hole ~100 m from a Denver factory and tunnels in Roodepoort, and a national estimate of >34,000 illegal miners (David van Wyk) (AFP/EWN, 4 September 2026); Mohlakeng, 30 arrests and 44 generators seized, 7 September 2026; 121 arrests at Mphahla village near Fochville, 29 September 2026 (The Citizen; IOL's early count was more than 70); Wedela tavern shooting, night of 26–27 September 2026, 18 dead and 15 wounded, linked by police to disputes between illegal-mining syndicates (Xinhua, 30 September 2026; IOL, 2 October 2026); Slovoville dump, elevated lead, zinc and arsenic, 2015 mining right never executed (The Citizen, 29 September 2026, not opened in a primary document); repair bill above R285m, R262m for five roads and R23m for M1 and M2 bridge structures, voids of 22 m at John and Webber Streets, Booysens, and 17 m at Wemmerpan Road (a preliminary City of Johannesburg estimate on Johannesburg Roads Agency investigations, The Star, 2 October 2026); sinkholes of six to eight metres at Nick Toomey Boulevard, Mijn Street and Alpha Street, Witpoortjie (Saturday Star, 3 October 2026); no new collapse, dam failure or mass arrest was found for 2–8 October 2026. Informal Settlement Development Policy approved by the Johannesburg council on 30 September 2026, with every household to be profiled, enumerated and numbered (Infrastructure News, 2 October 2026; TimesLIVE, 5 October 2026). Local government elections proclaimed for 4 November 2026 (Government Gazette, 7 August 2026). Medium-term budget policy statement to be tabled on 21 October 2026 (National Treasury). DRDGold FY2026 operating margin 57.8% and 25.07 Mt milled (results, 19 August 2026). Gold: US$4,110.98 at the close of 7 October 2026 (Trading Economics; Investing.com gives US$4,108.36; US$4,140.19 on 2 October); USD/ZAR 16.61 (7 October 2026, Trading Economics); R2.20 million a kilogram. Northbound Processing • Germiston, October 2026. The Gold Papers — Paper 30. This article does not constitute investment or property advice. Land values are asking prices on the date stated and are used as orders of magnitude; the Crown land release is a stated company intention dependent on a facility approval, not a dated project; the association reported at Snake Park is a community count, not an epidemiological finding, and is labelled as such; the use of tailings in construction is presented at the scale the published research supports. The framing of the belt's "deepest contamination" as being in the deeds office, and of the land release as a circular economy measured in hectares, is the author's own. The author runs a business in the metals-recovery economy and has chaired an affordable-housing company.