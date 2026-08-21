Dr Duarte da Silva names SA mining's builders, leavers and breakers. Brilliant.

In this quite brilliant contribution, former top rated JSE analyst, leading investment banker and now miner Dr Duarte da Silva traces 140 years of South African gold through three recurring archetypes: builders who reinvested and created lasting companies (Oppenheimer, Motsepe, Swanepoel, Froneman), leavers who lawfully externalised fortunes and listings (Randlords, Anglo American, AngloGold, Gold Fields), and breakers whose fraud destroyed value (Kebble, Aurora). His central, sharpest contribution is the "value ledger": the criminal cases everyone remembers (Kebble, Aurora — under R4bn combined) are dwarfed by the hundreds of billions given away by lawful boardroom exits — proving the real damage was legal, and reputational outrage has targeted the wrong culprits..By Dr Duarte da Silva*.A hundred and forty years of South African gold — who built it, who left it, who broke itThe ruin of South African gold was a choice, not a fact of geology. A choice has authors, and they have names, titles and dates, stretching back to the day in 1886 a prospector sold the richest reef on earth for ten pounds and walked away. Across the hundred and forty years since, the same rock has passed through three kinds of hand. The builders, from Cecil Rhodes and Ernest Oppenheimer to Patrice Motsepe, turned the reef and its cast-offs into companies that lasted. The leavers externalised the fortune: the Randlords sent their gold money to London a century ago, much as today’s boards send their listings to New York. And the breakers destroyed value already in hand. This paper goes inside all three.The numbers showed that the retreat happened; the company paper showed the machine that chose it. This paper puts names to it — the builders, the leavers and the breakers, and what each was paid..A paper that indicts an industry owes its reader the people, not the institutions, because both building and abandonment are things that named individuals do, in identifiable rooms, on recorded dates. The deeper one digs, the clearer the pattern: the figures who built lasting value and the figures who extracted it and fled were present together at the very creation of the industry, and have alternated ever since. The Randlords were both at once. The point of naming them across a century and a half is to show that nothing about the present retreat is new, and that the country has, in every generation, also produced the builder who proves the retreat was a choice.T H E F R A M EI. The same rock, three kinds of man — for a hundred and forty yearsThe gold was never the problem. The ore the majors called exhausted is still there, still vast, and still, at the right price, ore. If that is true, then the fate of South African gold was decided not by geology but by the people who held it, and the record, dug back to its origin, divides them with unusual clarity into three kinds that recur in every generation. The marginal Free State shaft that one operator ran into the ground, another turned into a global company. The discarded mine that one consortium stripped to a flooded ruin, another redeveloped into a profitable business. And the fortune that one magnate reinvested in the country, another shipped to London to live as English gentry. The same assets, in different hands, built dynasties, funded foreign mansions, or rotted into acid water, which is the strongest possible proof that the variable was the person, not the rock.So this paper names names, and it digs all the way back, because the people of South African gold are a hundred-and-forty-year cast, not a recent one. There are the builders, the visionaries and operators, from the Randlord founders to the modern entrepreneurs, who created enduring companies. There are the leavers, the founders who externalised their fortunes to imperial London, and the modern boards who externalise their domiciles to New York, by lawful decisions defended on sound commercial logic. And there are the breakers, whose destruction of value has been established in the courts. The striking thing, once the full sweep is laid out, is that all three were there from the start. The flight of capital is not a post-apartheid failure or a modern loss of nerve. It is as old as the reef. The corporate system that selected and rewarded these choices — the boards, the remuneration committees and the institutions that own the companies — has its own reckoning; this paper is about the people, and it ends by setting beside each of them the number that exposes the whole story: what they were paid, and for what.The figures who built lasting value and the figures who extracted it and fled were present together at the creation of the industry, and have alternated ever since. The flight of capital is not modern. It is as old as the reef. T H E F O U N D E R SII. The Randlords: visionaries, traders, and the original flee-artistsBegin at the beginning, because the template was set in the first thirty years. In March 1886 a prospector named George Harrison found the Main Reef on the farm Langlaagte, the outcrop of a basin that has since produced more than 1.5 billion ounces, the greatest gold field in the history of the world. He sold his claim for ten pounds and left for the eastern Transvaal, and was never heard of again. The very first act of the South African gold story was a man failing to capture the value of what he held: the original, and purest, version of the mistake at the heart of this account.Into the value he could not see came the Randlords: a small group of mostly immigrant financiers who had made their first fortunes in the Kimberley diamond fields and now applied that capital and that consolidating genius to the Witwatersrand. By 1895 the scale was already imperial — Alfred Beit’s shareholdings were valued at around ten million pounds, Julius Wernher’s at seven, Joseph Robinson’s at six, Cecil Rhodes’s at five, Barney Barnato’s at four — sums that made them among the richest men on earth. They were not one type but several, and distilling them is the point: some were visionaries who built institutions, some were pure traders who speculated and moved on, and a great many were flee-artists who extracted the Rand’s wealth and exported it wholesale to London, Paris and Berlin, where they bought Park Lane mansions and baronetcies and lived as English aristocrats on Transvaal gold.The visionaries and legacy-builders. Cecil Rhodes, whatever else history records of him, founded Gold Fields of South Africa in 1887 and built De Beers into an institution that outlived him by a century. Alfred Beit, the quiet financial genius behind the whole Rand, was the man who made deep-level mining financeable and anchored the Corner House — Hermann Eckstein & Co, which became Rand Mines and Central Mining, the most powerful house on the Reef. These men built structures that endured. But even they externalised: Beit and Wernher ran their empire from London and left their fortunes there.The traders. Barney Barnato was the archetype of the other kind — a flamboyant Cockney speculator of genius who cornered, merged and gambled his way to a fortune and the founding of Johannesburg Consolidated Investment, and who drowned at sea off Madeira in 1897 in circumstances never resolved. His empire passed to his nephews, Solly and Woolf Joel; Woolf was murdered in 1898, and Solly ran the Barnato interests for decades — from London. The Joels are the family embodiment of the pattern: South African gold money, administered from the imperial capital.The flee-artists. And then the pure extractors, of whom Joseph Benjamin Robinson is the cleanest case: one of the first and most successful of the magnates, cantankerous and litigious, who took his Rand fortune to London, bought himself a baronetcy, and is remembered less for anything he built than for the wealth he carried out. Robinson is the founding ancestor of every later figure here who treated South African gold as something to be extracted and removed rather than compounded at home.And the great exception: Ernest Oppenheimer. Against all of them stands the man who proves it did not have to be that way. In 1917, with a million pounds of capital, half of it raised from J.P. Morgan in New York, Ernest Oppenheimer founded the Anglo American Corporation to mine the deep East Rand, and unlike the Randlords before him he built it to stay. He made it the vehicle that would dominate South African gold for the rest of the century, took the chairmanship of De Beers in 1929, and reinvested, compounded and built, in the country, from the country, for nearly forty years. Oppenheimer is the founding proof of the builder’s case: that the great fortune could be made on the Rand and kept working on the Rand. The tragedy of the modern chapters is that his own corporate heirs eventually chose Robinson’s path over his.T H E F O U N D E R S , D I S T I L L E D.The very first act of the South African gold story was a man selling the richest reef on earth for ten pounds and walking away. The flee-artists and the legacy-builders both arrived in the thirty years that followed — and the country has been choosing between them ever since.T H E M O D E R N B U I L D E R SIII. Value from the cast-offsWind the tape forward a century and Oppenheimer’s heirs, heirs in method rather than in blood, are the modern entrepreneurs who did the founder’s trick again: they took the mines the great houses had written off, ran them on hard discipline, and made money the majors said could not be made. Put their entry prices and their outcomes side by side and the indictment of everyone who sold is written in the arithmetic.Bernard Swanepoel and the Harmony school. Appointed to run Harmony Gold in 1995, when it was a single ageing Free State mine, Swanepoel built it over twelve years into one of the largest gold producers in the world on a doctrine of low-cost, no-frills mining of exactly the mature, marginal ore the majors dismissed — and trained a generation of operators in the method. The proof of the school arrived in 2020, when his successor Peter Steenkamp bought Mponeng, the deepest mine on earth, together with Mine Waste Solutions and everything else AngloGold still held in South Africa, for about three hundred million dollars — the second such cheque in three years, Harmony having taken Moab Khotsong and Great Noligwa off the same seller for the same sum in 2018 — and made it sing:Harmony, built almost entirely from other people’s cast-off South African gold, is worth roughly 12 billion dollars today — some forty times what its sellers were glad to take for the crown jewel of it.Neal Froneman and Sibanye. When Gold Fields’ chief executive Nick Holland unbundled the group’s tired South African shafts in 2013, Froneman saw a company where the parent saw a liability. He took the discarded Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix — the parent keeping only South Deep — ran them on the Harmony school’s discipline, and built Sibanye-Stillwater into a diversified multinational, the man, as one profile put it, who spun South Africa’s cast-off gold into a global Goliath.Patrice Motsepe and the entrepreneur’s template. The purest entrepreneur of the modern era began by contracting to clean gold dust out of shafts. In 1997, with gold near its lows, Motsepe bought a clutch of loss-making shafts at Vaal Reefs, near Orkney, from Anglo American — the Vaal Reefs Exploration and Mining Company, the group gold house that would be renamed AngloGold Limited only in March 1998 — for about forty million rand, on vendor-financed terms that let him repay out of the mines’ own future profits. He repaid it within three years. It is the textbook way to turn other people’s discards into a fortune: he built ARMgold on it, listed it in 2002, merged it with Harmony in 2003, and took control of the old Anglovaal mining house, which was renamed African Rainbow Minerals in 2004. He became one of the country’s first black billionaires. His sister, Bridgette Radebe, ran the same play from the ground up: a contract miner managing deep-level shafts in the 1980s, she built Mmakau Mining from that base and became the first black woman to build a South African mining house of her own. The Motsepe-Radebe story is the Oppenheimer proof repeated under far harder conditions: the marginal South African mine was never worthless, only mispriced.Swanepoel, Froneman, Motsepe, Radebe: four fortunes and four companies built from the marginal mines the majors threw away. They are Oppenheimer’s true heirs — proof, a century on, that the great fortune could still be made on the Rand and kept working on the Rand.T H E D I A S P O R AIV. The greatness built somewhere elseThere is a second kind of builder whose story is among the saddest in the paper, because the value he created was lost to the country that produced him. South Africa has been, for fifty years, one of the world’s great schools of mining talent — and it has exported that talent as reliably as it exported the metal, in a modern echo of the Randlords who ran the Rand from London. Two careers stand for the pattern.Mark Bristow. A South African geologist, Bristow founded Randgold Resources in 1995, its lineage, fittingly, traceable back to the old Corner House group, and built it into a major international miner, not on the Witwatersrand but in the harder ground of West Africa. In 2018 Barrick agreed an all-share merger that valued Randgold at six and a half billion dollars; it completed on the first day of 2019, and Bristow emerged as chief executive of the largest gold company on earth — the rare case of the acquired man taking the acquirer’s chair. A South African built one of the great gold businesses of the age, and built almost none of it at home. His later trajectory carries its own warning: the West African governments his company enriched eventually turned on it, and Mali pursued the very chief executive who had made the country billions, the precise jurisdiction risk that haunts the ownership question for whatever gold South Africa keeps.Brian Gilbertson. The other path away from South African gold was taken at the top of the establishment. Gilbertson, a protégé of Gencor’s Derek Keys, judged that the future lay in scale and base metals, not in deep Witwatersrand gold. In July 1997 he carved Gencor’s non-precious assets out into Billiton and floated it in London for 1.5 billion dollars, straight into the FTSE 100; the gold Gencor was left holding went the following year into the merger that created Gold Fields Limited, which he briefly chaired. He then engineered the 2001 merger with BHP that made BHP Billiton the largest miner on earth, became its chief executive in 2002, and was gone within six months. The order matters: the offshore vehicle was built first, and the South African gold was what got left behind. Gilbertson, who died in December 2025, was a genuine builder — he created one of the largest miners on earth — but he built it offshore, in base metals, not in South African gold. Like Bristow, his is the story of South African talent creating enormous value under another flag: a builder the country trained and then watched build somewhere else, not a custodian who managed the gold down.A South African built one of the great gold companies of the age — and built almost none of it at home. The Randlords ran the Rand from London; their modern heirs run the world’s mining majors from Toronto, Melbourne and Jersey. The country’s finest renewable resource was always its talent, and it exported that as reliably as the metal.T H E A R C H I T E C T S O F T H E R E T R E A TV. Inside the boardroom: who decided to leaveNow the modern leavers, the part too often left as faceless ‘institutions.’ That is a failure of nerve. The exits were decisions, taken by named people in identifiable years, and a paper about the people of South African gold must name them, fairly, from the public record, with the candid caveat that each decision was lawful and defended at the time on commercial grounds many analysts shared. The verdict here is not criminal. It is the harder one: that the largest destruction of national gold value in the modern era was achieved entirely within the law, by capable executives doing exactly what their mandates told them to do, and that they were walking the path J.B. Robinson cut in 1895.Tony Trahar and Cynthia Carroll: the Anglo American exit. The question of who sold the Anglo gold portfolio, Oppenheimer’s own creation, has a precise answer. Under Tony Trahar, chief executive from 2000 to 2007, Anglo American reclassified its controlling gold holding as a ‘non-core’ asset to be disposed of: the decision, in substance, to leave gold. His successor Cynthia Carroll executed it. In March 2009, with gold around nine hundred dollars an ounce, Anglo American sold its final 11.3 per cent stake in AngloGold Ashanti to funds managed by Paulson & Co for 1.28 billion dollars, and the house Ernest Oppenheimer built on Witwatersrand gold owned not a single ounce of it. Defensible: Anglo was diversifying into bulk commodities and gold was a fraction of today’s price. But the company sold the asset class at roughly a fifth of its present value, to get out of the one commodity that has since almost quintupled.The AngloGold board — selling the deepest mine, then moving the listing. AngloGold Ashanti completed the retreat in two moves, and a fair account keeps them apart. In 2020, under chief executive Kelvin Dushnisky, its board agreed in February to sell Mponeng, the deepest mine on earth, with Mine Waste Solutions and the last of its South African assets, to Harmony for about three hundred million dollars; the deal closed that September, a month after Dushnisky himself had gone. Then, in September 2023, Alberto Calderón, who had inherited a company that already owned no South African gold mine, moved its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange, its domicile to a company incorporated in England and Wales and its head office to Denver, completing the financial emigration the mine sale had begun. The substantive exit from the gold was Dushnisky’s in 2020; the relocation of the address was Calderón’s in 2023, and the two should not be confused.Nick Holland, and the operator the record clears. It was Nick Holland, chief executive of Gold Fields from 2008 to 2021, who in 2013 spun the group’s deep South African mines out as Sibanye, handing Neal Froneman the foundation of a global company the parent had judged a liability. Three boardrooms, three lawful decisions, one pattern: the majors looked at the country’s deep gold, called it someone else’s problem, and sold it cheap to the people who proved them wrong. A careful word is owed to Mark Cutifani, whom the record exonerates: he ran AngloGold Ashanti from 2007 to 2013, between Carroll’s exit at the parent and the 2020 sale at the subsidiary, and was the operator who kept the South African mines running and made them dramatically safer, before rescuing Anglo American itself as its chief executive from 2013. The men who decided to leave are nameable. He was not one of them.The largest destruction of national gold value in the modern era was achieved entirely within the law, by capable executives walking the path J.B. Robinson cut in 1895. Trahar branded it non-core; Carroll sold the last stake for $1.28 bn; a 2020 board sold the deepest mine on earth for $300 m; a 2023 board sailed the listing to New York. Each defensible.Together, an abdication with signatures — and a very old one.T H E B R E A K E R SVI. The destruction, established in the recordOnly now, against that century-long backdrop, do the spectacular villains take their proper proportion. Their crimes are real and established; they are also, in pure value terms, smaller than the lawful retreat that frames them.Aurora. In 2009 the liquidators of the collapsed Pamodzi group handed Aurora Empowerment Systems two operating mines to manage — Grootvlei on the East Rand and Orkney in the North Weston the strength of a purchase Aurora never funded and a sale that never closed. Rather than run them, it stripped them. The Pretoria High Court found in 2015 that the directors had been indisputably reckless, that the venture was a pipe dream and the bid documents a figment of an overactive imagination, and held them personally liable for damages the liquidators put at some 1.7 billion randa finding the Supreme Court of Appeal let stand in 2016, though the court expressly cleared one director of dishonesty. The directors included Zondwa Mandela, a grandson of Nelson Mandela, and Khulubuse Zuma, a nephew of former President Jacob Zuma. The pumps were left to fail and the workings flooded; thousands of workers went unpaid; and the acid water from those basins is part of the liability the state pumps today.Brett Kebble. The second case is older and stranger. Kebble controlled a cluster of Johannesburg gold companies — JCI, Western Areas, and Randgold & Exploration, the last of them a direct descendant of the old Corner House — in the early 2000s. A forensic investigation found that some twenty-two million Randgold Resources shares, worth about two billion rand, had been improperly disposed of, and he was forced out in August 2005 facing prosecution for fraud. A month later he was shot dead in his car on a Johannesburg road, in what 2010 court testimony described as a killing he had himself arranged. The fraud has been called the largest in South African corporate history never to be fully prosecuted. Kebble was, on the record, a destroyer of other people’s gold value who was killed before the law could finish with him — the breaker who inherited a founder’s company and looted it.Aurora stripped two working mines to flooded ruins and was held liable for R1.7 billion. Kebble looted a company descended from the original Corner House and ended in his own murder. Grave, established — and yet, in value terms, a rounding error beside the lawful exits that bracket them.T H E V A L U E L E D G E RVII. The frauds were a rounding error.Put the numbers on one axis and the moral inverts the public memory. The two great scandals — Aurora’s 1.7 billion rand liability, Kebble’s roughly 2 billion rand share fraud — together come to under 4 billion rand. AngloGold sold its last South African mines, including the deepest on earth, for about 300 million dollars; the buyer is worth some 12 billion dollars today. Randgold, built by a South African in West Africa, went into Barrick at a valuation of 6.5 billion dollars. The value created from the cast-offs, and the value forgone by those who sold them, runs into the hundreds of billions of randone to two orders of magnitude larger than every fraud combined. The country has spent two decades being angry at the wrong people. The criminals stole millions and went to court. The boardrooms gave away billions and went to lunch — and the founders before them shipped the first fortunes to London while Johannesburg was still a mining camp.The criminals stole millions and went to court. The boardrooms gave away billions and went to lunch. And the founders shipped the first fortunes to London while Johannesburg was still a mining camp. The country has spent a century angry at the smallest culprits.T H E S C O R E C A R DVIII. The hundred-and-forty-year ledger.T H E R E M U N E R A T I O N T E L LIX. What they were paid, and for whatA people paper owes one more column than the others provide: what each of them was paid, and for what. Set the rewards beside the records and the deepest tell in the whole story appears. It lies less in who built and who managed the decline than in how the money was fastened to each. The builder’s reward was back-loaded and contingent: Neal Froneman’s R300 million in 2021 was almost all conditional shares that vested only because the value existed to make them vest. The company had gone from R10 billion at listing to nearly R200 billion at its peak, and had the share collapsed the package would have collapsed with it. The custodian’s reward ran the other way: a contractual entitlement that paid most reliably at the moment of greatest value destruction, when the termination clause triggered.Hold the numbers against one another. Nick Holland took some R45 million in 2012, the year he set the Sibanye unbundling in motion — a package that drew a shareholder revolt; in 2013, the year the split took effect, Gold Fields shares fell roughly sixty per cent. Chris Griffith left Gold Fields after twenty months, having wiped as much as 23 per cent off the share price on a single failed bid, with about R83 million for 2022, some R49 million of it a termination settlement. Cynthia Carroll was paid as a FTSE chief throughout the years Anglo American lost on the order of twenty-five billion dollars of value. Duncan Wanblad’s board moved to guarantee a vesting floor of 62.5 per cent — ‘midway between threshold and maximum’, in the committee’s own words — under his 2024 and 2025 share awards, worth about £8.5 million to him, if the merger that ends Anglo American as an independent company merely completed: the undertaker paid on delivery of the body. The baseline it replaced was zero. It was withdrawn on 8 December 2025, the eve of the shareholder vote, after ISS, the Investment Association’s IVIS service and Legal & General all objected in public — and in July 2026 Wanblad was confirmed as chief executive of the merged Anglo Teck. A remuneration system that pays most reliably when value is destroyed is not aligning managers with owners; it is insuring managers against owners, and the boards wrote that policy with both hands.The builder was paid a fortune for building a fortune. The custodian was paid a fortune for managing a decline. Both numbers are obscene. Only one of them was earned in the plain sense of the word — and it was not the custodian’s.The full ledger of the era runs below, in two tiers: the principals first, then the wider cast — the hybrids who resist the binary, the builders the country exported, and the cautionary figures who flank it. Read the last two columns together. The relationship between the reward and the result is the scandal.T H E P R I N C I P A L S.T H E W I D E R C A S T.T H E V E R D I C TX. The ore was the same. The men were not.Lay the whole sweep side by side and the moral of a hundred and forty years writes itself. The same depleting, marginal, politically fraught South African gold was handed, generation after generation, to builders who made it into companies, to leavers who externalised its fortune, and to breakers who stripped it to ruins — and the three were present together from the very first decade. No geological fact separates an Oppenheimer from a Robinson, a Swanepoel from an Aurora, or a Motsepe from a Kebble. What separated them was character and mandate: the conviction to build and reinvest at home, against the prudence-or-cowardice to extract and leave, against the greed to loot. The country that produced the most gold in history produced all three kinds in abundance, in every generation — and its deepest error was to honour the leavers as respectable and reserve its outrage for the smallest of the three.If there is a hopeful note, the builders sound it across the whole span, and they sound it loudest against the leavers. Oppenheimer proved in 1917, and Swanepoel, Motsepe and Froneman proved again a century later, that the very mines the others sold as liabilities were businesses to be built and kept — which means the flight was never forced by geology. It was chosen against the evidence, from Robinson’s day to the boardrooms of today. The talent to do it again is plainly there; the country has been producing it, and exporting it, for a hundred and forty years. What is missing is not the builder, and it was never the rock. It is the decision, in the rooms where these things are signed, to back the builder at home rather than ship the future to London — or now to New York — on the way out the door. The leavers won the market’s reward and the builders were proved right on the ground, two scoreboards at once; and the builders’ case is that the re-rated price now finally rewards staying..*Dr Duarte da Silva, Capital Markets Strategist • Managing Director, Northbound Processing • Germiston, 2026.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.