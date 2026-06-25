Duarte da Silva: Gold's $1,500 fall from grace - Fear trade done, long thesis intact

Gold has shed its entire 2026 gain, dropping 27% from January's $5,589 record to hover just above $4,000 — but veteran market insider Dr Duarte da Silva argues investors misreading this as a structural breakdown are looking at the wrong signal. Two forces hit simultaneously: the 17 June US-Iran memorandum of understanding collapsed the geopolitical risk premium, while a hawkish Fed — with 89% market-implied odds of another hike — crushed gold's carry appeal through rising real yields. Today’s May PCE print from the US is now the fulcrum: a soft reading opens the door to $4,200; a hot one puts $3,800 in play. What hasn't moved: central banks bought 244 tonnes in Q1, China's PBOC has added gold for 19 consecutive months through the selloff, and Goldman and Morgan Stanley hold year-end targets of $4,900 and $5,200, respectively. The fear trade has unwound. The structural accumulation story is barely scratched..By Duarte da Silva.Gold is at $4,062 as I write, a stone’s throw from $4,000. That is roughly 27 per cent below the $5,589 record set on 28 January. The $4,280 level that had held as a floor through the spring went this month, and it went quickly. Plenty of people are now calling the top. I think they are reading the wrong signal off the screen.Two things came out of the price at once. On 17 June the United States and Iran signed a fourteen-point memorandum of understanding. It is a framework, not a settlement: a sixty-day window with the nuclear and sanctions questions pushed into later talks. The market read it fast. Out went the energy-inflation premium that had propped gold up since the Hormuz scare, and out went the safe-haven bid alongside it. Then the Fed leaned hawkish. Nine of its nineteen members now pencil in another hike this year, and December futures put the odds near 89 per cent. A de-escalating Middle East and a tightening Fed landing in the same fortnight is roughly the worst hand gold can be dealt.None of that is a demand story. Jewellery off-take is seasonally soft and physical buying has thinned, but the move is almost entirely financial. The cost of holding metal that pays you nothing rises with real yields, and real yields have risen hard. The framework can also come apart. Follow-on technical talks at Bürgenstock were called off within days of the signing, and Trump was threatening Iran again by the 21st. A premium that leaves on a document this provisional can come back on one too.So where does it settle? That mostly comes down to one number. The May PCE deflator lands on Thursday, 25 June. Consensus has headline running at 4.1 per cent and core at 3.3 per cent, with most desks calling May the peak before the June energy data rolls over. Come in soft, and the dollar’s break above 100 starts to look like a fake-out, and gold can claw back toward $4,200. Come in hot, and $4,000 goes first, with $3,800 the level behind it. I would keep both live rather than pick one. Anyone handing you a single target this week is guessing.The part that does not show up in the spot price is who has been buying through all of this. Central banks took in around 244 tonnes in the first quarter, and the People’s Bank of China has now added gold for nineteen straight months, every one of them including this drawdown. Goldman still carries $4,900 for year-end and Morgan Stanley $5,200. Those are reserve managers and house strategists working to a horizon that does not much care what the dollar did this fortnight..Read more:.Duarte da Silva: South Africa's gold is still there. The architecture to unlock it isn't — yet.Strip the fear premium out of the January high and what is left is a metal being re-rated to a higher-yield world, not one being walked away from. That repricing can run further before it is finished, and $3,800 is a real possibility if Thursday disappoints. It does not touch the reason to own gold into a decade of central-bank accumulation. The fear trade has unwound. The longer one has barely been tested, and Thursday is where it gets its first look..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.