Duarte da Silva: Gold's $1,500 fall from grace - Fear trade done, long thesis intact
Illustration: BizNews
Gold

Duarte da Silva: Gold's $1,500 fall from grace - Fear trade done, long thesis intact

Gold slips 27% as Fed policy and geopolitics shift outlook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Duarte da Silva
BizNews
www.biznews.com