Duarte da Silva: SA's richest goldmine is the bin — and almost nobody's mining it

South Africa built its mining industry digging four kilometres down for five grams of gold a tonne. There's a richer seam sitting in the drawer: discarded circuit boards carry roughly a hundred times that grade. Metals strategist Dr Duarte da Silva sizes the country's e-waste stream at 3.6 tonnes of gold a year — R8 billion — of which barely a tenth reaches a licensed refinery. The rest is landfilled, burned or exported raw, mostly to smelters abroad. His case: the metallurgy exists; what's missing is collection. Disclosure: da Silva runs a metals-recovery business that would benefit from this argument..By Dr Duarte da Silva*.The highest-grade gold deposit on earth is in the drawer, the scrapyard and the landfill and the world formally recovers barely a fifth of it. South Africa generates more electronic waste than any country on the continent bar Egypt, holds about three and a half tonnes of gold in it every year, and ships the richest fraction abroad to be refined on someone else's books. This paper assays the drawer, sizes the South African stream from stated assumptions, and names what stands between the country's metallurgists and the ore delivered to their kerb..The cheapest gold on earth is gold that has already been mined — in dumps, in tailings, in ground written off by men reading old prices. The argument reaches its logical destination not in a goldfield at all but in every desk drawer, server room and landfill on the planet. A tonne of discarded circuit boards out-grades a tonne of Witwatersrand ore roughly a hundred times. The United Nations counts fifteen billion dollars of gold thrown away in a single year, and a formal recovery system that captures barely a fifth of the waste and is losing ground. In South Africa the stream runs to more than half a million tonnes a year, the boards inside it are worth a few hundred rand a kilogram to the dismantler who exports them, and no plant in the country turns them into metal at commercial scale. The richest orebody of the twenty-first century is assembled by hand, every day, out of everything the world upgrades away from — and mined, here, by almost nobody..THE URBAN OREBODYI. The grade in the drawerGrade is the discipline that keeps a gold argument straight, so start there. The Witwatersrand reef that built Johannesburg carried, in its great years, ten to fifteen grams of gold to the tonne, and the industry called it the richest goldfield on earth and was right. Kloof, which averaged thirteen and a half grams between 1968 and 1994, books a reserve grade of 4.3 grams today. Mponeng, at 11.27 grams in Harmony's June 2025 reserve statement, is the best-graded deep mine left in the country. The world's operating gold mines, taken together, feed their plants at between one and five grams a tonne, and at four thousand two hundred and ninety-two dollars an ounce — the close on Tuesday 15 September 2026 — they are glad of it.A tonne of discarded printed circuit boards — the green wafers inside every computer, phone, server and router thrown away since the century turned — carries gold at grades the peer-reviewed literature puts between 150 and 2,000 grams a tonne depending on the device: computer boards at 125 to 250 grams, telecoms boards near 200, smartphone boards above a thousand. Umicore, which has smelted the stuff at Hoboken for decades, uses a working figure of about 300 grams a tonne of electronic scrap against five from a mine. Conservatively ranged, the arithmetic lands where the headline of this paper put it: board scrap out-grades run-of-mine gold ore by roughly two orders of magnitude. The gold is not disseminated through kilometres of hard rock three thousand metres down; it is plated, in refined metallic form, onto components a human being assembled, sitting at surface, pre-concentrated by the electronics industry at its own expense. There is no overburden. There is no shaft. There is a bin.The scale is not boutique. The Global E-waste Monitor — the United Nations' census of the stream, compiled by the ITU and UNITAR, whose 2024 edition remains the latest — counted sixty-two million tonnes of electronic waste generated in 2022, up more than eighty per cent on 2010, and projects eighty-two million tonnes by 2030. Within that single year's discard it priced ninety-one billion dollars of contained metal: nineteen billion of copper, sixteen of iron, and fifteen billion dollars of gold. At the 2022 average price that is on the order of two hundred and sixty tonnes of gold — about seven per cent of a year's mine supply — thrown away in twelve months by a species that simultaneously pays men to chase the same metal four kilometres into the crust. An independent academic count put the gold in the world's electronic waste at about 300 tonnes as early as 2014, so the figure is, if anything, conservative. If a geologist logged a new orebody with that endowment and that growth rate, the market would not sleep for a week.The drawer sits inside the largest fact in all of gold: almost every ounce ever mined still exists. The World Gold Council's count of the above-ground stock — everything hauled up since antiquity — stood at about 222,600 tonnes at the end of June 2026, in vaults, jewellery boxes, central banks and, increasingly, circuitry, against some 61,000 tonnes of reserves still in the ground. Gold is not consumed; it migrates. The Witwatersrand's own product did not vanish when it left Durban — it dispersed into the world's wedding rings, reserve vaults and motherboards, and a measurable fraction of it is now flowing back toward the scrap stream as those objects age. Recycled metal supplied 1,404 tonnes in 2025, twenty-eight per cent of everything that came to market and the most since 2012. Urban mining, seen whole, is the management of humanity's entire above-ground inventory — the largest gold deposit in existence — of which the e-waste stream is simply the fastest-growing and worst-managed shelf.Fifteen billion dollars of gold thrown away in a single year — some two hundred and sixty tonnes — while men are paid to chase the same metal four kilometres down. If a drill core logged this orebody, the market would not sleep for a week.EXHIBIT A · THE RECOVERY SCANDALII. A fifth collected, and fallingOne number turns an observation into an indictment. Of those sixty-two million tonnes, the world formally collected and recycled 22.3 per cent. Barely a fifth. The rest — some four in every five tonnes — went to landfill, to incineration, to informal burning, or into the drawers and garages where dead electronics wait out their decades. The trend is the wrong way: on the Monitor's own projection, documented recycling falls toward twenty per cent by 2030, because the pile is growing faster than the recycling. Since 2010 the amount of electronic waste the world throws away each year has risen by about 2.3 million tonnes every year; the amount formally recycled has risen by only half a million tonnes a year. The discard is growing almost five times faster than the system built to catch it. The world is building the orebody faster than it is learning to mine it.The regional detail carries the sting for Africa. Europe, with its directives and deposit schemes, formally collects 42.8 per cent of its e-waste on the Monitor's count — and even that flatters it: Eurostat's 2023 return, published in October 2025, puts the European Union's collection rate at 37.5 per cent against a legal target of 65, with three member states of twenty-seven hitting the target. Africa collects 0.7 per cent. Less than one per cent — on a continent that generated about three and a half million tonnes in 2022, whose device base is growing faster than anywhere on earth, and which simultaneously imports a share of the rich world's discards: some sixty thousand tonnes a year of used electronics into Nigeria alone, a quarter dead on arrival. The gold in Africa's scrap stream is either burned out of cables in informal yards at terrible human cost, shipped abroad in container-loads to be refined on someone else's books, or simply buried. The value leaves in its rawest state, and the margin — the beneficiation, the refining, the certification — accrues to whoever refused to treat the material as waste.The informal version of the trade is not a neutral leakage. Open burning of cable and board to liberate metal — practised at scale in yards from Accra to Lagos to the backstreets of every fast-growing city — poisons the burner first and the neighbourhood second. At Agbogbloshie in Accra, cleared by bulldozer in July 2021 and re-occupied by scrap dealers within weeks of the change of government in January 2025, a 2024 study of 327 workers aged twelve to sixty-eight found pathological blood-lead levels in seventy-eight per cent of them. The absence of formal recovery does not mean the gold goes unrecovered. It means it is recovered in the worst possible way, by the poorest possible hands, at the lowest possible yield — the informal miner's economy, translated into scrap.Africa formally recycles 0.7 per cent of its e-waste. The gold does not go unrecovered — it is recovered in the worst way, by the poorest hands, at the lowest yield. It is the informal miner's economy, translated into scrap.EXHIBIT B · WHY THE RICHEST ORE GOES UNMINEDIII. Collection is the shaftWhy does a hundred-times orebody go four-fifths unmined? Not for want of chemistry. The metallurgy of recovering gold from scrap is mature, profitable and, at the top end, exquisite. Boliden's Rönnskär smelter in Sweden takes 120,000 tonnes of electronic material a year and produced five tonnes of gold in 2025; Mitsubishi Materials runs 160,000 tonnes a year through Naoshima and Onahama — about a fifth of the world's e-scrap — and is building toward 240,000 by 2031; Umicore at Hoboken returns four-nines metal from shredded board at recoveries the deep mines dream of; Aurubis switched on a 180,000-tonne multi-metal recycling plant in Georgia in September 2025; the Royal Mint has run a 4,000-tonne-a-year board plant in Wales since August 2024. The constraint is not the plant. The constraint is getting the material to the plant — and this is where the urban orebody differs most instructively from a geological one.A conventional orebody is concentrated by geology and dispersed by mining. The urban orebody is the reverse: dispersed by geography — an ounce of gold scattered across ten thousand households' drawers — and concentrated only by collection. The shaft of urban mining is the collection system: the deposit scheme, the retailer take-back, the municipal stream, the industrial-scrap contract, the assay-and-buy network that aggregates dispersed material into plant feed. The technical literature says the same thing in its own idiom: the standard handbook on the subject opens its urban-mining chapter by naming collection and consolidation as the first phase of the chain, and efficient collection as the thing most countries lack. Build the collection system and the grade arithmetic does the rest; fail to build it and the world's richest ore sits in a hundred million drawers, uneconomic at any price for want of aggregation. Europe collects two-fifths because it legislated the shaft. Africa collects under one per cent because nobody has built it.The system that should exist is short enough to be shaming. A drawer is emptied into a collection box; a collector aggregates boxes into a bakkie-load and sells it, against a posted price, to a licensed yard; the yard sorts board from cable from casing, and sells graded lots against assay to a processor; the processor shreds, separates and smelts to a doré or a concentrate; a refinery takes it to four nines under an audited chain of custody, and the bar enters the market carrying papers that say where every gram began. Five handovers, each one priced, each one legal, each one taxable — a value chain that runs from a household drawer to the London Good Delivery list in under a month. Nothing in that chain requires invention. Every link exists somewhere on earth today. What does not exist, almost anywhere, is the whole chain assembled in one jurisdiction — and the first mover that assembles it owns the template.This reframing relocates the opportunity. The winners of urban mining will not necessarily be the owners of refineries — refining capacity exists and is hungry; the Japanese and European majors are adding it. They will be the builders of aggregation: the operators who can assay a heterogeneous stream, price it fairly and instantly, move it through a licensed chain of custody, and deliver certified feed at smelter scale. Assay, buy, aggregate, certify, deliver. It is the craft of the by-product trade — accredited sampling, payment against assay, a licensed export channel — pointed at a new feedstock.The shaft of urban mining is the collection system. Europe legislated it and captures two-fifths. Africa never built it and captures under one per cent. The winners will be the builders of aggregation — assay, buy, certify, deliver. The craft already exists.EXHIBIT C · THE PROOF ALREADY BANKEDIV. Japan read the drawer firstOne country has already assayed its drawers, formally, and published the log. In January 2008 Komei Harada of Japan's National Institute for Materials Science estimated the metal accumulated in the country's used electronics and equipment — its 'urban mine' — and arrived at about 6,800 tonnes of gold, sixteen per cent of the world's known reserves at the time, held above ground in Japanese homes, offices and warehouses, together with some 60,000 tonnes of silver and sixty-one per cent of the world's indium. Japan mines almost no gold from the ground. On the urban count it was, and is, one of the gold-richest nations on earth.Japan then did the thing that turns an estimate into a proof: it mined the deposit, publicly, at national scale. Every one of the roughly five thousand medals hung at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was struck from metal recovered from donated electronics — a two-year collection from April 2017 to March 2019 that gathered 78,985 tonnes of devices, including 6.21 million mobile phones, and refined them into thirty-two kilograms of gold, three and a half tonnes of silver and two and a bit of bronze. The project was designed as a symbol and succeeded as one. It was also, literally, a mining operation: a country ran a nationwide collection campaign, fed the material through its refiners, and produced Olympic gold from drawers. The collection system is the shaft; Japan sank one, in twenty-four months, out of cardboard boxes in post offices. It has not stopped: JX Advanced Metals is spending seven billion yen to lift its pre-treatment capacity by half by 2027, and Mitsubishi Corporation signed an e-scrap partnership with DEScycle in March 2026.The Japanese estimate also names the quietest feature of the urban orebody: it hibernates. Metal does not flow to the smelter when a device dies; it flows when the owner finally lets go — and owners let go slowly, for reasons that have nothing to do with price. The dead phone holds photographs; the old laptop holds passwords; the drawer holds both, indefinitely, because no one has made release easy, safe and visibly worth something. That is why household collection responds to campaigns, buy-back prices and data-destruction guarantees rather than to the gold price itself: the seller is not a miner reading a spot screen, but a citizen deciding whether to trust a box. The design problem of urban mining is, at bottom, a trust problem — and trust is built by assay, payment and reputation, transaction by transaction. The operators who solved it for industrial residue can solve it for drawers.The lesson is not that every country is Japan. It is that the urban orebody behaves exactly as this paper claims when a collection system is actually built: the grade is real, the metallurgy is routine, and the binding constraint yields to organisation, not invention. The question the Tokyo medals put to every other country — and to a continent recovering under one per cent — is the one the rest of this paper answers for South Africa: the endowment is proven; where is the shaft?Japan counted 6,800 tonnes of gold in its drawers, then struck every Tokyo 2020 medal from 79,000 tonnes of donated electronics. The grade is real, the metallurgy is routine — the constraint yields to organisation, not invention.EXHIBIT D · THE CARBON ARITHMETICV. The greenest ounce, by an order of magnitudeThe environmental case runs parallel to the economic one, and for once the two point the same way without strain. A mined ounce of gold is one of the most carbon- and energy-intensive objects in the commodity world: S&P Global's benchmark puts the average primary ounce at 0.85 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, Skarn Associates' 2024 forecast at 0.856, the World Gold Council's own 2019 value-chain study at close to a tonne once scope-two power is counted — before the water drawn, the rock moved and the tailings laid down. A recovered ounce — whether from jewellery scrap, industrial residue or shredded board — carries a footprint an order of magnitude and more below that, because the brutal work of liberation from rock was never required: the Council's study put the refining of the world's recycled gold at a few thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide a year in total, a rounding error against a mined sector's hundred million. The energy of the urban ounce is the energy of logistics and smelting, not of hoisting and comminution.Set the recycled share of the wider gold market beside it and the direction of travel is unmistakable. Recycled gold supplied twenty-eight per cent of the world's gold in 2025 and 692 tonnes in the first half of 2026, and every institutional force now bearing on the market pushes the share higher: carbon disclosure, provenance regulation, jewellery-house scope-three targets, the simple arithmetic of a four-thousand-dollar price calling metal out of drawers. The urban stream is the growth edge of that recycled quarter, because unlike jewellery scrap — which responds to price and then exhausts itself, as the second quarter of 2026 showed when recycling fell thirteen per cent on a softer price — the e-waste stream compounds structurally, at five times the pace of the recycling built to catch it. A market that must grow its recycled share, meeting a stream that grows regardless: that intersection is where this paper's industry gets built.In the provenance regime now assembling, certified, audited, carbon-disclosed metal, with the London Bullion Market Association redrawing the line between recycled and merely secondary gold in the tenth version of its Responsible Gold Guidance — that gap becomes price. A buyer under a sustainability mandate, a central bank under a disclosure regime, a jewellery house under a scope-three target: each will pay in premium or in preference, for the ounce whose footprint is a tenth of the alternative's. The urban ounce is not merely cheap to win. It is on its way to becoming the reference asset of the certified market — the ounce every other ounce is measured against. A recovery industry positioned at the head of that stream holds not only a margin but a standard.EXHIBIT E · THE SOUTH AFRICAN OREBODY, SIZEDVI. Half a million tonnes a year, and the gold in itNo one has published a serious estimate of the gold in South Africa's electronic waste, which is itself part of the indictment; a country that once produced two-thirds of the world's gold has never assayed the stream it throws away. So the estimate is built here, from stated assumptions, and the reader can move any one of them. The feedstock first. The Global E-waste Monitor put the electronic waste South Africa threw away in 2022 at 530 million kilograms — about 8.7 kilograms a head, second in Africa only to Egypt's 690 million and ahead of Nigeria's 500 million — up from 415 million in 2019. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment still works from an older figure of 360,000 tonnes a year in its June 2024 draft policy and its June 2026 pilot announcements; the industry's own projection runs to 750,000 by 2030. Grown at three per cent a year from the Monitor's 2022 count, the stream in 2026 is about 600,000 tonnes, and that is the base case; 360,000 is the low case and 650,000 the high.Then the grade. Printed circuit boards make up three to seven per cent of mixed e-waste by mass, and South Africa's stream is unusually rich in information and communications equipment — four in five of the country's recyclers handle little else — so four per cent is taken as base, three as low, six as high: twenty-four thousand tonnes of boards a year in the base case. The gold in those boards is taken at 150 grams a tonne — below Umicore's 300-gram working figure for mixed electronic scrap, in line with the 125 to 250 grams the literature gives for computer boards, and diluted for the televisions, appliances and low-grade consumer boards that run at 60 to 150. Ninety grams is the floor a trade journal uses for a generic tonne of board; 250 is the high case. The product of those three numbers is the orebody: about 3.6 tonnes of gold a year in the base case — 116,000 ounces — between a low of one tonne and a high of just under ten. At the 15 September 2026 close of 4,292 dollars, and a rand at 16.24, the base case is worth some 497 million dollars, or 8.1 billion rand, a year; the low case 134 million dollars, the high 1.3 billion.Two cross-checks keep the estimate straight. Scale the Monitor's fifteen billion dollars of global e-waste gold by South Africa's share of global e-waste — 530 of 62,000 million kilograms — and the country's 2022 stream carried about 128 million dollars of gold at 2022 prices, which lands just under the low case at today's. And count the phones alone: ICASA reported 83 million smartphone subscriptions at the end of September 2025, which on any reasonable churn is fifteen to sixteen million handsets reaching the end of their lives each year, at 24 to 34 milligrams of gold apiece — the two published census figures for a handset — between a third and half a tonne of gold a year from phones by themselves, before a single computer, server or set-top box is counted. A base case of 3.6 tonnes across every category is not aggressive. It is the arithmetic of a country with 117 million mobile subscriptions, 189 megawatts of data-centre load at Teraco alone and a gigawatt more announced, and a device base that turns over every few years.The formal system reaches a fraction of that. The Department reported in October 2024 that the extended-producer-responsibility schemes had diverted about 68,000 tonnes of e-waste from landfill in the three years since the regulations took effect in May 2021 — some 23,000 tonnes a year, four to five per cent of the stream, against national targets that were set to climb from 36,000 tonnes in the first year to 103,000 in the fifth. The largest producer-responsibility organisation, ERA, collected 10,700 tonnes in 2023, ninety-one per cent of its own target and twenty-two per cent of the national one, and reported beating its 2025 target. The industry cites a formal recycling rate of seven to twelve per cent — the best in Africa, and still a rounding error. The producer side is thinner still: by June 2026 about 350 producers were registered on the Department's waste-information system, roughly half of them fully compliant, against an estimated three to six thousand producers in the country, so that nine in ten of the companies that owe the levy have never paid it. Take fifteen per cent as the base capture, ten as low, thirty as high, and a smelter recovery of ninety-five per cent, and the gold that actually reaches a licensed channel is about half a tonne a year in the base case — 71 million dollars, or 1.1 billion rand — rising to 2.8 tonnes and 384 million dollars if the country ever collected like a middle-income European state. The other three tonnes are in landfill, in drawers, or in the fire.And the leak. What is collected is not smelted here. South Africa has no dedicated e-scrap smelter at commercial scale; its recyclers — Desco, EWaste Africa, South Group and a few dozen others — dismantle, grade and shred boards for shipment to Hoboken, Hamburg, Rönnskär and East Asia in ten-tonne minimum lots, and the small yards that cannot fill a lot sell to the ones that can. The leak is not a South African peculiarity — recyclers in India and Ecuador report the same shipment of boards to Belgium — but South Africa is the one exporter on the list with a precious-metals refinery of its own to send them instead. The posted prices tell the reader exactly where the value goes: in September 2026 a dismantler in Johannesburg pays forty to a hundred rand a kilogram for computer boards and eighty to two hundred and fifty for server and telecoms boards. At the rand gold price of 2,241 rand a gram, a tonne of computer board at 150 grams carries 336,000 rand of gold; the yard pays a hundred thousand for it. Roughly seventy per cent of the contained value — the refining, the by-product silver, palladium and copper, the certification — is exported with the container. On the base case that is half a billion to a billion rand a year of toll-refining margin leaving the country on material the country already collected, before the four-fifths it never collected is counted at all..Every number in that table can be argued with, and the bear is invited to. What cannot be argued with is the order of magnitude. Whether the stream holds one tonne of gold or ten, a country whose largest listed surface retreater recovered 4.8 tonnes of gold in its last financial year from twenty-five million tonnes of tailings is throwing away, burying or exporting a comparable quantity in six hundred thousand tonnes of scrap — at a board grade several hundred times higher — and has never once counted it.South Africa's e-waste holds about 3.6 tonnes of gold a year on the base case — 8 billion rand at the September price. The formal system reaches half a tonne of it, and exports seventy per cent of that half-tonne's value with the container.EXHIBIT F · THE AFRICAN POSITIONVII. The continent that could refuse to be the quarry twiceThe African position in urban mining is the South African gold story offered a second chance. For a century it exported ore, concentrate and doré, and imported back its own metal as coin, jewellery and electronics, paying the margin both ways. The e-waste age sets up the same fork. Africa's device base is compounding; its e-waste stream, at three and a half million tonnes in 2022 against 2.9 million in 2019, is the fastest-growing in the world from the lowest base; and its formal recovery is 0.7 per cent. The continent can export container-loads of scrap and burned residue — be the quarry again, this time of its own discards — or it can build the aggregation-and-recovery layer and keep the refining margin, the certification premium and the jobs.South Africa is the natural anchor of that layer, for reasons no competitor on the continent can replicate quickly. It has the metallurgical skill base a century of the world's hardest gold built — the assay laboratories, the furnace men, the recovery chemists. It has accredited laboratory infrastructure and a functioning, if imperfect, precious-metals licensing regime under the Precious Metals Act of 2005 — the chain-of-custody machinery that certified markets require and informal yards can never satisfy. And it has operating precedent: companies that already buy heterogeneous gold-bearing industrial material against assay, process it through licensed plants and export certified product — the exact commercial choreography urban mining needs, proven on mining by-products and transferable to scrap. The continent's scrap needs a refinery of record. The candidate is obvious.The legal groundwork is part-laid. South Africa brought extended-producer-responsibility regulations for electrical and electronic equipment into force on 5 May 2021, obliging producers to fund the collection and recycling of what they sell at fees of a rand-fifty to three rand a kilogram — the same instrument that built Europe's two-fifths. The scheme is young, imperfectly enforced — the Department had issued thirty-seven pre-compliance notices to producers by October 2024 — and thin on processing capacity to receive what it collects, but it exists: the statute that legislates the shaft is on the books, waiting for the operators who can turn an obligation into a feedstock. What the law does not yet do is treat the collected board as a resource. The scrap-export rules that force ferrous and copper scrap to be offered locally at a discount do not list circuit boards at all; the Basel Convention's amendments, in force since 1 January 2025, put every tonne of e-waste, hazardous or not, under prior-informed-consent procedures written for dumping; and any operator that turns board into doré needs a refining licence from the Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator, because the moment the gold is liberated it is unwrought precious metal — unless the operator stops at a copper-gold metal and delivers that to the licensed refiner, which is the shape a South African chain would first take. Three clauses stand between the collected tonne and a South African bar. Each was written for a different purpose, and each can be rewritten.Africa can be the quarry a second time — this time of its own discards — or it can build the layer that keeps the margin. The metallurgy, the accreditation and the licensed channels already exist in one country. The candidate is obvious.THE BEAR, METVIII. What the sceptic rightly takesThe best case against, at full strength, and what it wins. First: the hundred-times grade figure flatters the stream. Circuit boards are the rich vein of e-waste, not its average; a tonne of mixed e-waste — fridges, screens, cables — carries perhaps four grams of gold, no better than a good mine, and the sorting that lifts it to a hundred and fifty is itself a cost the grade comparison hides. Conceded. The urban orebody, like any orebody, has grade zones — and even its average zones, on the United Nations' fifteen-billion-dollar count, discard more gold annually than most countries mine, while its rich zones out-grade anything on earth. Selective mining was never a scandal underground; it is not one here.Second: the sizing in Section VI is an estimate built on other people's ranges, and its base case could be half or double. Conceded, and stated. The three assumptions that move it most — the board fraction, the board grade and the capture rate — are each given as a range, and the low case still yields a tonne of gold a year and a hundred and thirty-eight million dollars. The bear may halve the base case and the paper's conclusion does not change: the country has never counted the stream, ships the richest part of it abroad at a third of its value, and would be a meaningful gold producer from scrap alone at any point in the range.Third: collection economics are unproven at African incomes and densities. The deposit schemes and municipal systems that drive European rates presuppose state capacity and consumer wealth that much of the continent lacks; an aggregation network across informal cities is a harder build than this paper's enthusiasm allows. Partly conceded — it is the binding constraint, exactly as Section III said. But the answer is visible in the one African trade that already solves dispersion at continental scale: the informal collection economy itself. The pickers, burners and traders who move scrap today are not the obstacle to formal urban mining; they are its unbuilt first mile, needing a legal channel that pays better than the fire. Formalise the collector, license the aggregator, route the stream through accredited assay, and the network that already exists starts feeding plants instead of bonfires. South Africa's producer-responsibility scheme already pays a rand-fifty a kilogram into that channel; the question is whether the money reaches the first mile or stops at the drop-off point.Fourth: the majors of scrap — the integrated European and Asian smelters — will simply take this market, as incumbents do; Mitsubishi Materials already handles a fifth of the world's e-scrap. Perhaps. But consider what they cannot do from Antwerp or Osaka: they cannot sample and price a lot in Germiston; they cannot build trust with ten thousand African aggregators; they cannot certify African provenance from another hemisphere. The global refiners need what the continent lacks — a licensed, accredited, local head of the funnel — and they already buy from it, at seventy per cent off. That is a partnership structure, not a conquest, and the local partner captures the aggregation margin permanently.Fifth, and briefly: the price. Every gold argument in 2026 must survive the objection that its arithmetic leans on a four-thousand-dollar ounce, so the floor is stated plainly. The integrated scrap refiners of Europe and Asia built their precious-metals recovery businesses across decades in which gold traded between three hundred and thirteen hundred dollars; the grade advantage of board over ore is two orders of magnitude, and no plausible price reverses it. Urban gold recovery cleared its hurdle at every gold price of the last forty years. Between the first and final drafts of this paper the metal fell three per cent, from 4,420 to 4,292 dollars, and no number in the table moved by more than that. The current price does not create the urban case. It merely makes the continued refusal to build it absurd. The bear narrows the prize, disciplines the grade claim, widens the error bars on the sizing and hardens the sequencing. The core — the richest ore on earth, four-fifths unmined, growing, and in South Africa uncounted — he does not touch.The informal collectors are not the obstacle. They are the unbuilt first mile — needing a legal channel that pays better than the fire, and a producer levy that reaches them rather than stopping at the drop-off point.EXHIBIT G · THE WITWATERSRAND TESTIX. Five questions any orebody must answerAny orebody, geological or urban, can be put to the same five questions. State the endowment. Separate the physical fact from the price-drawn boundary. Find where a category error has filed an asset as a liability. Identify who profits from the mispricing and who could. And name the specific institutional lock — never vague, always a clause — that keeps the gap open. Run those questions over the urban orebody and every gear engages. The endowment: sixty-two million tonnes a year, fifteen billion dollars of gold, growing to eighty-two million tonnes by 2030 — better documented than most mineral provinces, by the United Nations itself; in South Africa, six hundred thousand tonnes and three and a half of gold. The category error: the material is filed, in law and in the public mind, as waste — regulated by environment ministries as a disposal problem, not by mines ministries as a resource — so that moving, storing and processing it triggers waste law written for hazards, not recovery law written for value. The mispricing: four-fifths of the stream abandoned or burned while its contained gold trades at a record, and the collected fifth sold abroad at a third of its worth. The beneficiaries of correction: whoever builds collection, and whichever jurisdictions license recovery as industry rather than tolerate it as salvage. The lock: the three clauses of Section VII — a waste code that has no category for a certified recovery flow, a scrap-export regime that does not see boards, and a precious-metals licence written for mines.The test holds. It holds on the deep reef, on the dumps, on the water and on the drawer. The urban case requires no new idea at all. It is the oldest idea in gold — the refusal to let a ledger's category decide what a thing is worth — applied to the newest orebody on earth..Read more:.Dr Duarte da Silva on environmental arbitrage: The asset in the flood.THE VERDICTX. The reef in the drawerA hundred and forty years ago George Harrison sold his claim on the richest reef on earth for ten pounds because he could not see what he held. Every failure in gold since has been a variation on that moral: the fatal error is not geological ignorance but categorical blindness — holding the thing and filing it as nothing. The urban orebody is the purest test of that moral ever set, because this time there is no overburden at all. The gold is refined, plated, labelled, sitting in the built environment of every city on earth, counted annually by the United Nations to the billion dollars — and still, four tonnes in five go unmined because the world's ledgers file them under waste.South Africa spent a century learning everything urban mining requires: how to assay the unpromising, recover the refractory, certify the recovered and export the certified. It learned those crafts on the hardest gold on earth. The stream in front of it holds three and a half tonnes of gold a year on this paper's base case, of which it collects half a tonne and smelts almost none. The conclusion requires no minister, no statute and no repentance from a major — only operators willing to point a century of hard-won metallurgy at the drawer instead of the shaft, and three clauses rewritten so that a collected board is a resource and not a hazard. The first reef was found at Langlaagte by accident. The second is delivered to the kerb every morning, everywhere, by appointment. It will be mined by whoever stops calling it rubbish first.And one last thing this orebody does, which no reef in the country can: it escapes the address. Every underground ounce in South Africa carries, in the market's eyes, the discount of its jurisdiction — the political risk, the licensing risk, the country premium that in August 2026 had the market paying about 8,500 dollars per annual ounce for a Johannesburg deep-level producer against 14,700 to 27,600 for the North American and Australian seniors. The urban ounce carries none of it. Scrap is bought where it lies and refined where the buyer chooses; its provenance risk is documentary, not sovereign; and a recovery operator's assets — plants, laboratories, licences, relationships — travel in a way an orebody never can. For a South African operator, urban mining is therefore not only a new feedstock. It is the first gold business the country has ever built that can expand across borders at the speed of a lease rather than the speed of a mining right — carrying the skills the Witwatersrand made, out from under the discount the Witwatersrand suffers..THE RICHEST GOLD ORE ON EARTH IS DELIVERED TO THE KERB EVERY MORNING — AND FOUR TONNES IN FIVE GO UNMINED.A HUNDRED TIMES THE GRADE, FIFTEEN BILLION DOLLARS A YEAR, THREE AND A HALF TONNES IN SOUTH AFRICA'S OWN BINS. IT WILL BE MINED BY WHOEVER STOPS CALLING IT RUBBISH FIRST..*Dr Duarte F da Silva • Capital Markets Strategist • Managing Director, Northbound Processing • Germiston, September 2026.A NOTE ON THE FIGURESEvery figure in this paper was verified against its source on 16 September 2026; the sources follow. E-waste discarded (62 Mt in 2022, +82% on 2010, 82 Mt projected by 2030, 7.8 kg per head), documented collection and recycling (22.3% in 2022; toward 20% by 2030 on the business-as-usual scenario), the 'factor of almost five' (e-waste discarded +2.3 Mt/yr against e-waste formally recycled +0.5 Mt/yr since 2010), contained-metal values (US$91bn; gold US$15bn; copper US$19bn; iron US$16bn), regional rates (Europe 42.8%, 17.6 kg per head; Africa 0.7%, 2.5 kg per head) and country figures (South Africa 530 million kg; Egypt 690; Nigeria 500; South Africa 415.5 million kg in 2019): The Global E-waste Monitor 2024, ITU/UNITAR, 20 March 2024, and its 2020 predecessor — no later edition had been published at the date of writing. Africa's 2022 tonnage of ~3.5–3.6 Mt is the author's division of US$15bn by the Monitor's per-head figure and reported secondarily; Nigeria's ~60,000 t/yr of used-electronics imports, a quarter non-functional: UNU Person-in-the-Port study (2015–16), repeated by Al Jazeera, 27 March 2026. European Union collection rate 37.5% for 2023 (5.2 Mt collected against 14.4 Mt placed on market; three member states of twenty-seven at the 65% target): Eurostat, October 2025. Circuit-board gold grades — mixed boards 150–2,000 ppm and 3–5% of e-waste mass (Journal of Material Cycles and Waste Management 26(3), March 2024); computer boards 200–250 g/t (Journal of Sustainability 16(6), March 2024); telecoms boards 199 ppm, mobile-phone boards 1,051–1,083 ppm (Sustainability 16(6), March 2024; Metals 15(2), January 2025); smartphones 1,071 g/t, older PCs 125, newer PCs 34–143, LCD televisions 63–144, boards 3–7% of mass (Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, 2020); a generic tonne of board at ≥90 g gold, 400 g silver, 200 kg copper (Chemical & Engineering News 102(23), 2024); ~200 g/t of e-scrap against 5 g/t from mines (Umicore, Hoboken activities page); the older general figure of 80–250 g/t for gold in e-waste (Cui and Zhang, 2008) and the ~300 t of gold in the world's e-waste in 2014, valued at €10.4bn (Bigum et al., 2017), both as cited in the Handbook of Electronic Waste Management (Prasad, Vithanage and Borthakur, eds., Elsevier, 2020), ch. 2, which also names collection and consolidation as the first phase of the urban-mining chain, and records Indian and Ecuadorian recyclers shipping boards to Umicore. Witwatersrand reserve grades: Kloof 13.5 g/t average 1968–1994 and 4.3 g/t reserve grade at 31 December 2025 (Sibanye-Stillwater declaration, 17 February 2026); Mponeng 11.27 g/t reserve grade (Harmony, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves report, 30 June 2025). Above-ground stock ~222,600 t and reserves ~61,000 t at end-June 2026; recycled supply 1,404.3 t in 2025 (28% of 5,002.3 t; highest since 2012); 366.0 t in Q1 2026 and 326.1 t in Q2 2026 (–13% quarter on quarter): World Gold Council, 'How much gold has been mined?' (18 August 2026) and Gold Demand Trends for FY2025, Q1 2026 and Q2 2026. Carbon: 0.85 t CO2e per ounce (S&P Global, 2019 benchmark); Skarn Associates' 2024 forecast 0.856 t; ~126 t CO2e for the refining of recycled gold and ~4,228 t CO2e a year for the refining of recycled gold (World Gold Council, 'Gold and climate: current and future impacts', October 2019 — the latest published comparison). Responsible Gold Guidance version 10: LBMA, 2025. Japan: ~6,800 t of gold, 16% of then-known reserves, ~60,000 t silver, 61% of indium (Komei Harada, National Institute for Materials Science, January 2008; Japan for Sustainability, 22 February 2008). Tokyo 2020 Medal Project — ~5,000 medals, 78,985 t of devices, collection April 2017–March 2019 (Tokyo 2020 / Olympics.com); JX Advanced Metals ¥7bn urban-mining programme; Mitsubishi Corporation–DEScycle partnership, 9 March 2026. Smelters: Boliden Rönnskär 120,000 t/yr of electronic material and 5 t of gold produced in 2025 (Boliden); Mitsubishi Materials 160,000 t/yr, ~20% of ~800,000 t world e-scrap, target 240,000 t/yr by FY2031 (company e-scrap page); Aurubis Richmond, Georgia, 180,000 t/yr, production from 24 September 2025 (Aurubis); Royal Mint Precious Metals Recovery plant, Llantrisant, up to 4,000 t of boards a year, opened August 2024, ~8% stake in Excir taken 10 April 2025 (Royal Mint). Agbogbloshie: demolished 1 July 2021, re-occupied from January 2025 (Graphic Online, 24 January 2025); 77.7% of 327 workers with pathological blood-lead levels (International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health, June 2024). Basel Convention e-waste amendments (Annex II entry Y49; Annex VIII A1181) in force 1 January 2025 (Basel Convention). South Africa: extended-producer-responsibility regulations (Annex II entry Y49 of 5 November 2020 under section 18 of the National Environmental: Waste Act, in force 5 May 2021, amended GN 400 of 5 May 2021); the EEE scheme's national targets of 36,000 t (year one) rising to 103,000 t (year five) (GN 1185); ~68,000 t diverted in the first three years and 37 pre-compliance notices (DFFE, International E-waste Day statement, 14 October 2024); ERA's 10,700 t in 2023 (ERA, 3 September 2024) and its 2025 target exceeded (Engineering News, 21 April 2024); fees of R1.50–3.00/kg (ERA and eWASA fee schedules, 2025–26); the 360,000 t/yr departmental figure (Draft National Policy for the Management of WEEE, GG 50835, 19 June 2024); the 750,000 by 2030 industry projection (EWaste Africa, Infrastructure News, 9 December 2025); the 7–12% formal-recycling range (WEEE Forum, eWASA, WasteAid, 2024–25); four in five recyclers ICT-focused (Environments 10(3), 2023, citing the 2015 recycler survey); ten-tonne minimum lots and the absence of local end-processing at commercial scale (Moyo, Sadan, Lötter and Petersen, 2022; Sadan, UCT, 2019); local board prices (South Group Recycling price list, September 2026); ITAC Export Control Guidelines GN 532 of October 2020 (price-preference system; boards not listed); Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005, sections 4 and 7; 117.3 million mobile and 83.0 million smartphone subscriptions at 30 September 2025 (ICASA, State of the ICT Sector, 31 March 2026); 24 mg of gold per handset (Electronics TakeBack Coalition, 2014, as cited in the Handbook of Electronic Waste Management, Elsevier, 2020, ch. 2) and 34 mg (USGS 2006 estimate, cited by the US EPA); Teraco 189 MW critical load (November 2025); DRDGOLD's 4,839 kg from 25.07 Mt in FY2026 (results, 19 August 2026). Gold: US$4,292.30/oz spot close on Tuesday 15 September 2026 (Trading Economics; the session's low was a six-week low near US$4,263; the previous draft used the 4 September close of US$4,420) and USD/ZAR 16.24 at the same close (Trading Economics), giving R69,700/oz and R2,241/g; 2022 average US$1,800/oz. Producer registration and compliance (≈350 registered, ≈half compliant, 3,000–6,000 producers estimated): Cape Business News, 18 June 2026, citing ERA. Market value per annual ounce, August 2026 (Harmony ~US$8,500; North American and Australian seniors US$14,700–27,600): author's calculation from market data of 10–11 August 2026. George Harrison's £10 sale of his Langlaagte claim, 1886: standard histories. All sizing in Section VI is the author's, from the assumptions stated in the table, and is offered as an order of magnitude, not an audit.Northbound Processing • Germiston, September 2026. The Gold Papers — Paper 23. This article does not constitute investment advice. E waste figures are from the ITU/UNITAR Global E-waste Monitor 2024 as cited; grade ranges are drawn from the technical literature and vary by feed class; the sizing of the South African stream is the author’s own estimate from stated assumptions; and the framing of collection as ‘the shaft of urban mining’ and of the e-waste stream as an orebody is the author’s. The author operates a business in the metals-recovery economy that this paper’s argument would benefit, and declares that interest.