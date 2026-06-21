Duarte da Silva: South Africa's gold is still there. The architecture to unlock it isn't — yet
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Gold

Duarte da Silva: South Africa's gold is still there. The architecture to unlock it isn't — yet

A new Resource Compact aims to unlock South Africa’s stranded gold wealth through policy reform and investor incentives.
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