Gold
The Economist: What is driving gold’s relentless rally?
The ancient asset is attracting new investors
Key topics:
Gold surges past $5,000 as both market fear and optimism fuel demand.
Asian investors and ETFs drive record inflows into gold holdings.
Institutional adoption slowly grows, boosting gold’s long-term appeal.
