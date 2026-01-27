Gold
FT’s Rob Armstrong: Trying to change our (so wrong) minds about gold
It’s not easy to rationalise the rally
Key topics:
Tech earnings season kicks off with $7tn in reporting from top firms.
Gold rally driven by fear, not inflation or central bank buying.
Current gold surge may signal speculative bubble, not fundamentals.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here
By Robert Armstrong