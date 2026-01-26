Gold
Gold at $5,000: The "barbarous relic" is having the last laugh
Gold hits $5,000 as global uncertainty surges, proving the “barbarous relic” remains a safe-haven asset.
Key topics:
Gold surges past $5,000 amid global uncertainty and safe-haven demand
South African miners see massive gains, boosting local economy and Rand
Central banks aggressively buying gold, signalling long-term market shift
By Alec Hogg